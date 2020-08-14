Independence Day 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PM Narendra Modi Speech Live Online

The speech on India’s 74th Independence Day will be delivered live by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2020. His speech is expected to begin from at 7.30 am after hoisting of the National Flag at Red Fort.

This will be the seventh time when PM Modi will address the nation from Red Fort since he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014. In his speech, PM Modi is likely to highlight the achievements of the government, including the need of Atma Nirbhar Abhiyaan to revive the economy as well as India’s response and management to ongoing COVID-91 pandemic.

Arrangements for Independence Day:

The special arrangements have been made by the Ministry of Defence, as Prime Minister Modi’s address will be significant amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The arrangements have been made with an aim to balance the dignity and sanctity of Independence Day while also considering the precautions related to COVID.

To make the 74th Independence Day a safe event, social distancing will be maintained for 4000 plus invitees. For the guests seating enclosures and walkways have been laid with wooden flooring and carpeting.

Along with it, adequately spaced marking has also been provided to avoid the queue and to ensure that there is a smooth passage for all the invitees. To ensure everyone’s safety, additional door frame metal detectors have also been arranged.

Even though the Independence Day celebrations have been curtailed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tight security arrangements for Prime Minister and other guests have been in place in the National Capital ahead of the day.

When and How to watch Live streaming of PM Modi’s speech on Independence Day? Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speech on 15th August 2020 is expected to begin at 7.30 am. The speech will be aired on television as well as will also be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB)’s Youtube Channel and other social media accounts. As Doordarshan is the national broadcaster, you can also catch PM Modi’s live speech on DD National, DD News Live, and DD India Live.

President of India addresses the nation before 74th Independence Day:

India’s President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the citizen of India on the eve of 74th Independence Day. He delivered his speech first in Hindi and then in English.

President Kovind in his speech which was aired live on Doordarshan via All India Radio at 7 pm on August 14, acknowledged the bravery of soldiers in Galwan Valley as well as talked about the contribution of Corona warriors and that the nation is indebted to them.