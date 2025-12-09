India Post Goes Gen-Z: Kerala's First Youth-Centric Post Office Opens in Kottayam

India Post launched Kerala's first Gen-Z post office extension counter at CMS College, Kottayam, as a campus-based, youth-centric model to reimagine student engagement with postal and financial services. Conceived around the motto "of the students, by the students, for the students," this facility combines design, technology, sustainability, and community-building features to transform a traditional service point into a vibrant hub of student activity. Gen-Z Post Office Extension: Launch and Concept The new Gen-Z post office extension counter in CMS College was inaugurated by Shri. N.R. Giri, Director Postal Services (Kerala Central Region). The centre has been co-created by CMS College students in collaboration with India Post, reflecting student preferences in layout, aesthetics and functionality. This collaborative model aims at making postal services align better with contemporary campus life and expectations of youth.

The counter, located within the college premises, will act as an easy access point for students to avail themselves of various postal, logistics and philatelic services without having to leave the campus. The initiative also underlines India Post's effort to modernise its image and reach out to its younger audience. Youth-Friendly Design and Infrastructure The interiors follow a nature-inspired design. From the vertical garden down to the picnic-style seating, the space feels informal and inclusive rather than formal and institutional. Other seating made out of refurbished tyres reinforces eco-friendly practices and creative reuse. Artworks by students and staff decorate the space, celebrating India Post, Kerala culture and Kottayam as the “Land of Letters,” along with the college ethos of harmony with nature.

A work-friendly counter ledge with charging points enables students to plug in laptops and phones while completing postal transactions or working between classes. This setup integrates the post office into the everyday study routines of students rather than treating it as a separate, purely transactional space. Facilities and Services Offered The extension counter has a fully equipped Multi-Purpose Counter Machine booking counter that is able to provide a wide range of postal services, from mail booking and parcel handling supported by on-site packaging materials. A dedicated MyStamp printer that allows students and staff to print stamps with their own designs adds an element of fun, interaction, and personalization to philately for campus members. Besides core services, the centre includes a recreational zone with a bookshelf, board games, and an indoor reading nook for students to relax, spend time, read, or interact with their peers. The balance between leisure and learning elements will position the facility as not only a functional service point but also a lifestyle corner within the college.