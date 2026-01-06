India’s 15-Year Plan to Induct 1,500 Aircraft and Build Global Aviation Hubs

India's civil aviation sector is poised for a dramatic scale-up, with the government projecting that domestic airlines will induct about 100 new aircraft every year for the next 10-15 years. This expansion is tied to a broader strategy of building powerful Indian hubs, boosting direct long-haul connectivity, and reclaiming international traffic from foreign transit centres. Ambitious Fleet Expansion Over 10-15 Years Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has indicated that Indian carriers plan to add roughly 100 aircraft annually over the next decade-and-a-half, backed by massive existing orders from major airlines. India's commercial fleet currently stands at about 843 aircraft, and in calendar year 2025 alone, airlines inducted around 80 planes, with about 106 more expected in 2026. This long-term pipeline is driven by the Air India group's large orderbook, IndiGo's aggressive expansion, newer entrants like Akasa Air, and regional players such as Star Air, all of which are preparing to scale up their fleets.

The minister has also articulated a policy vision of having at least five Indian airlines operating 100 or more aircraft each to avoid excessive market concentration and to strengthen competition. What is the Hub-Centric Connectivity Strategy? The fleet growth is being matched by rapid airport development, with the minister noting that every 40-50 days India is either opening a new airport or expanding an existing one. The government's strategy is to shift from a dependence on bilateral seat increases alone to a model where Indian airports emerge as strong global hubs offering direct hub-to-hub connectivity. Rather than routing a large share of international passengers via Dubai, Doha, Singapore, or European hubs, the plan is to funnel traffic from Indian tier-2 and tier-3 cities into domestic mega-airports, and then operate non-stop or one-stop long-haul services to key global destinations.

This includes targeting travellers from neighbouring countries to use Indian hubs as preferred transit points, thereby improving yields and route viability for Indian carriers. International Traffic from Foreign Hubs For decades, a significant portion of India-world traffic has been carried by foreign airlines via Gulf, Southeast Asian, and European hubs. The minister pointed out that since 2014, policy has tried to reverse this by strengthening Indian airlines and airport infrastructure so that more Indians and regional travellers fly on India-based networks. A key bottleneck is the limited number of wide-body aircraft in Indian fleets, which constrains the ability to offer non-stop long-haul routes to North America, Europe, Africa, and the Pacific. Global competitors operate large twin-aisle fleets, while India is still catching up, though new wide-body orders by Air India and others aim to close this gap.

At the same time, bilateral air service agreements for some high-demand routes are already fully utilised, prompting a debate on recalibrating entitlements without undermining Indian carriers' growth prospects. Bhogapuram Airport: Symbol of the New Growth Phase Ram Mohan Naidu outlined this vision at Andhra Pradesh's upcoming Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, which recently saw its first commercial validation (proving) flight operated by Air India from Delhi. The successful validation marks a crucial regulatory step before the airport's targeted commercial opening, expected around mid-2026, with about 96% of construction already completed. Bhogapuram is planned as a modern hub featuring an aerotropolis, aviation hub, and a dedicated cargo terminal, supported by upgraded highways and new access corridors from Visakhapatnam to ensure 40-60 minute connectivity.