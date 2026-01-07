India’s Suryastra Rocket Launcher System

The Indian Army recently finalised a contract worth approximately ₹293 crore for the induction of the Suryastra Rocket System to boost India's deep-strike capabilities. It is an indigenous Suryastra rocket launcher system manufactured by the Pune-based private firm NIBE Limited and represents India’s first universal ‘multi-calibre’ rocket launcher.

The procurement was fast-tracked under the Ministry of Defence’s Emergency Procurement (EP) powers. It is designed to bypass lengthy acquisition cycles and address immediate operational gaps along India’s borders. It is based on the Israeli Precise and Universal Launching System (PULS). The Suryastra is poised to redefine the Indian Artillery Corps' flexibility by providing a single platform capable of launching a diverse array of munitions.