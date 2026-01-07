JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
India’s Suryastra Rocket Launcher System

By Manisha Waldia
Jan 7, 2026, 13:33 IST

The Indian Army has signed a ₹293 crore emergency procurement contract with Pune-based NIBI Limited for the Suryastra Multi-Calibre Rocket Launcher in collaboration with Israel’s Elbit Ltd. This "Universal Launcher" is a significant leap for India’s artillery, offering precision strikes at ranges up to 300 km. It marks a milestone in domestic defence manufacturing and strengthens India’s "Make in India" initiative. 

Key Points

  • ₹293 crore contract finalised for Suryastra Rocket System to boost deep-strike.
  • Suryastra, India's first multi-calibre launcher, has ranges of 150km and 300km.
  • Manufactured by NIBE Ltd. based on Israeli PULS, enhancing self-reliance.

The Indian Army recently finalised a contract worth approximately ₹293 crore for the induction of the Suryastra Rocket System to boost India's deep-strike capabilities. It is an indigenous Suryastra rocket launcher system manufactured by the Pune-based private firm NIBE Limited and represents India’s first universal ‘multi-calibre’ rocket launcher.

The procurement was fast-tracked under the Ministry of Defence’s Emergency Procurement (EP) powers. It is designed to bypass lengthy acquisition cycles and address immediate operational gaps along India’s borders. It is based on the Israeli Precise and Universal Launching System (PULS). The Suryastra is poised to redefine the Indian Artillery Corps' flexibility by providing a single platform capable of launching a diverse array of munitions.

Key Features: 

The Suryastra stands out due to its modularity and extreme precision, bridging the gap between traditional artillery and short-range ballistic missiles and its key features are 

  • Multi-Calibre Platform: It has a universal multi-calibre platform, unlike other traditional launchers. The Suryastra can integrate and fire various calibres, such as 122 mm, 160 mm and 306 mm, by loitering munitions from the same vehicle. 

  • Largest Operational Range: The Suryastra is capable of executing precision surface-to-surface strikes at distances of 150 km and 300 km, which can outperform the current ranges of the indigenous Pinaka System.  

  • High Precision: The system has demonstrated a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than 5 metres, which ensures surgical accuracy against high-value targets like command centres and infrastructure. 

  • Loitering Munition: The Suryastra can also deploy suicide drones, or loitering munitions, up to a range of 100 km with the real-time reconnaissance and strike options like the Skystriker.

  • Deployment Capability: It has a rapid deployment system which is designed for ‘shoot-and-scoot’ tactics suitable for India’s difficult terrains from the Thar Desert to the Himalayan frontiers.

  • Indigenous Manufacturing: The rocket system will be built under the Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) signed between Elbit Systems Ltd  and NIBE Ltd to strengthen India's goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in defence technology. 

Key Features of the Suryastra Rocket System

Feature

Details

System Type

Universal Multi-Calibre Rocket Launcher

Manufacturer

NIBE Limited (Pune, India) in collaboration with Elbit Systems (Israel)

Technology Base

Israeli PULS (Precise & Universal Launching System)

Strike Ranges

Dual capability: 150 km and 300 km

Precision (CEP)

Highly accuracy, Circular Error Probable < 5 metres

Supported Calibres

Compatible with 122 mm, 160 mm, and 306 mm rockets

Loitering Munition

Can deploy "suicide drones" up to 100 km

Mobility

"Shoot-and-scoot" design

Contract Value

₹293 Crore (as Emergency Procurement)

