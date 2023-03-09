Notable scholar Indibor Deuri passes away: Check his contribution to literature and education

Assam’s renowned scholar and social scientist Indibor Deuri took his last breath in Guwahati on Tuesday, 7th March following a prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment for a long time at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Deuri got admitted to the city’s Health City hospital in January after he complained of a breathing problem. Later, he got diagnosed with a lung infection and was shifted to the GMCH.

The notable scholar has left behind his wife and daughter Prachi Deuri. Born on 27th April 1945 in Shillong to Bhimbor Deuri and Kamlavati Deuri, Indibor Deuri began his education in the city itself in 1950. Starting his career as an English teacher, he made notable contributions to the education and literature in Assam.

Over the years, he silently worked for the promotion of rational thinking in society. He wrote several insightful articles on the rationality and ethnic issues of Assam. As a social scientist, he was primarily known for his work, Jukti Aru Janasamaj (Rationality and Society), Janagosthiya Samasya: Otit, Bartamam, Bhabiswat (Issues of Ethnicity: Past, Present, Future). He also edited three books titled, Jukti Bikash, Juktir Pohorot Samaj, and Jyoti-Bishnu: Sangskritik Rupantoror Ruprekha with author Prasenjit Choudhury. Later, he joined the Indian Postal service and retired as Chief Post Master General (CPMG).

On the day of Deuri’s demise, the entire state mourned the loss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences through his official PMO handle saying, “Pained by the passing away of Shri Indibor Deuri Ji. He made a rich contribution to the world of literature, culture, and education. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, quoting PM Modi. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also expressed profound grief on the passing away of Deuri and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.