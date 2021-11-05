Iran nuclear deal talks to resume on November 29 in Vienna

Iran and the European Union (EU) have agreed to resume the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on November 29 in Vienna. The EU’s European External Action Service in a statement dated November 3, 2021, said that the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will convene the meeting in a physical format which will be chaired by Enrique Mora on behalf of EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell. Representatives of the UK, China, Russia, France, Iran, and Germany will attend the meeting.

After a phone call with European Union mediator Enrique Mora, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted, “We agreed to start the negotiations aiming at the removal of unlawful and inhuman sanctions on November 29 in Vienna.” Bagheri is also Tehran’s lead negotiator. Bagheri tweeted.

Iran, EU to resume Iran nuclear deal – Agenda

The EU’s European External Action Service informed that the participants would resume discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the US to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). They will also deliberate on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides.

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council suggested that the revival talks of the nuclear deal would be a failure unless the US guarantees it would not withdraw from the deal again.

Also read: Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Iran nuclear deal on hold since US withdrawal

The Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan for Action (JCPOA) signed in 2015 by Iran during former US President Barack Obama went into shambles when his successor and former-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear pact in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. This led to Tehran breaching limits on uranium enrichment set as per the nuclear deal.

In April 2021, Tehran and six other world powers began the discussion to restore the nuclear pact. The last round of talks was in June 2021, then the negotiations have been on hold as the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was to be held. The Raisi administration however is expected to take a tough approach at the nuclear deal talks.

Also read: Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated as Iran’s new President

What is Iran Nuclear Deal? The Iran Nuclear Deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a landmark nuclear agreement that was signed by Iran and several world powers including the US in July 2015. The participants of the Iran Nuclear Deal are Iran, France, China, Germany, China, the US, the UK, and the European Union. Under the nuclear deal, the JCPOA places several restrictions on Iran’s nuclear enrichment program in exchange for billions of dollars worth of sanctions relief. However, former-US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. In retaliation, Iran breached the nuclear pact and resume some of its nuclear activities. In 2021, US-President Joe Biden suggested that the US would return to the nuclear deal if Iran complied with the pact however Iran leaders insist on uplifting of sanctions first. The Raisi administration under Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has expressed to take a tough stance on nuclear negotiations.

Also read: Iran and P5+1 gave nod for nuclear agreement Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)