Japan PM Fumio Kishida's coalition retains majority with fewer seats

Japan's ruling coalition led by Liberal Democratic Party won an absolute majority in the recent Parliamentary elections held on October 31, 2021. The coalition won a majority with fewer seats from its pre-election share.

The Liberal Democratic Party led by Fumio Kishida, who is also the current Japanese Prime Minister, won 261 seats, well above the majority number of 233 in the 465-member lower house of Japan's Parliament. The party along with its junior coalition partner has 293 seats, which is lesser than the 305 seats held by them previously.

Following the result, Kishida said, "The lower house election is about choosing a leadership. I believe we received a mandate from the voters.”

Japan Parliamentary Elections 2021

•The 64-year-old Fumio Kishida had dissolved the lower house of the Japanese Parliament just 10 days after taking the office.

•Kishida had earlier won the leadership race of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party after the party leaders voted for him to the successor of Yoshihide Suga, who stepped down from the party's leadership position in September 2021.

•Besides the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, other parties also lost seats in comparison to their earlier numbers including the largest opposition, Constitutional Democratic Party, which lost 13 seats to win just 96 seats.

•The biggest winner in the election was Japan Innovation Party, which almost quadrupled its seats to 41, becoming the third-biggest party.

Significance The immediate task at hand for Fumio Kishida would be to rally support for a party weakened by his predecessor Suga’s perceived high-handed approach to COVID-19 pandemic measures and his insistence on conducting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite widespread opposition amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Kishida's election campaign was largely centered around COVID-19 response measures and revitalizing the economy. He also promised to spur growth and distribute its fruit to the people as income.

Background

Fumio Kushida was elected as Japan's next Prime Minister on October 4, 2021. He succeeded Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who had decided not to run for the leadership position of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party earlier after serving for just one year. Suga had taken over charge after Shinzo Abe's resignation in September 2020 citing ill health. Shinzo Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister.