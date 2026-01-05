Karnataka Records First Sighting of Ultra-Rare ‘Sandalwood Leopard’

The first ever recorded sight of the ultra-rare Sandalwood Leopard, a spectacular pale reddish-pink colour morph of the Indian leopard (Panthera pardus fusca) has been made in Vijayanagara district of Karnataka, a great milestone of wildlife conservation. It is the second confirmed sighting in India, after one at Ranakpur, in the state of Rajasthan, in 2021, and highlights the high genetic biodiversity of the state. This discovery has led to a world wide focus on the need to continue camera-trap surveys on poorly studied landscapes. The Uniqueness and Discovery of Rare Morph The captive photographed female leopard of the age 6-7 years was taken to camera traps when a leopard population study was done in arid forests of Kalyana-Karnataka region. This one, unlike the usual stocky tawny, with black rosettes, is pale in colour, sandalwood, touched off with some light-brown rosettes--and is thus known by conservationist nicknames.

The finding was done by wildlife biologist Dr. Sanjay Gubbi and his team of Holematthi Nature Foundation (HNF) as they mapped the density and habitat of leopards. This is in line with hypomelanism or erythrism, which as Gubbi pointed out, are genetic traits that can naturally occur and thus DNA analysis in the form of scat or hair would be necessary to confirm the existence of the visual evidence alone. Scientists explain the coloration by pigmentation abnormalities: hypomelanism (less melanin to make light fur) or erythrism (surplus of the red substance). The recessive traits are uncommon in the wild mammals of the world, with only five records in the world that include two in South Africa and two in Tanzania, and the two in India. This is a genetic treasure unlike normal melanistic "black panthers" (common in Karnataka).

Leopard Hotspot of Karnataka. Karnataka is a big cat conservation center, home to the largest leopard population in India, due to the work of HNF that has served to identify important areas. The arid regions of Vijayanagara, which belong to the little known Kalyana-Karnataka, contain a variety of species, such as honey badgers, dholes, which were never documented here before. The observation supports why habitats must be preserved in the face of such dangers as habitat fragmentation and human-wildlife conflict. This finding underscores the importance of genetic diversity to species resilience, which calls on non-invasive surveillance and molecular investigations. It enhances the potential of eco-tourism and demands long-term use of efforts to preserve the rare morphs. Such characteristics are what conservation will add to the natural heritage and ecosystem wellbeing of India, as Gubbi emphasizes.