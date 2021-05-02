Kerala Election Result 2021: Check key personalities contesting in the state - CM Pinarayi Vjayan, E Sreedhara, Ramesh Chennithala, Ommen Chandy

The state awaits as the Kerala State Assembly Election Results 2021 will be declared today. The key personalities fighting it out in the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections include metro man E Sreedharan who is also the possible Chief Minister candidate of the BJP along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, BJP State President K Surendran, UDF Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, Former CM and UDF leader Ommen Chandy.

Chief Minister Pinarayii Vijayan is contesting the elections from Charmadom while Health Minister KK Shailaja is battling it out from Mattanur. BJP state president K Surendran will be contesting from Manjeshwar while Metroman E Sreedharan will be seeking the verdict of the people from Palakkad district. UDF leader Ramesh Chennithala will be contesting from Haripad and former CM Ommen Chandy will be contesting from Puthuppally.

9: 48 AM - Ommen Chandy leading by approximately 1037 votes in Puthupally which is the bastion on the congress party and former CM Ommen Chandy. LDF maintains a lead in 85 seats in the state with the UDF at 52 seats and NDA with 3 seats.

9:29 AM - LDF candidate Jose K Mani maintaining a lead in bastion seat of Pala. UDF candidate Mani C Kappan reported putting up a neck-to-neck fight in pala to regain the seat. Former CM Ommen Chandy and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala maintaining their lead in Puthupally and Haripad constituency respectively.

9:12 AM - BJP candidate E Sreedharan in the lead in Palakkad with 2000 votes. The seats have been in the limelight since BJP announced metro man E Sreedharan as its CM candidate.

9: 08 AM - UDF candidate Mani C Kappan now in the lead in Pala in the Kottayam district. LDF candidate Jose K Mani was in the lead in the congress bastion seat. LDF leading in 81 seats in the state.