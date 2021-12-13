Morning Current Affairs: 13 December 2021

India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021 at the 70th Miss Universe Pageant in Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old has created history by bringing home the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta won it in 2000. She was crowned Miss Universe by Mexico's Andrea Meza, the current Miss Universe. Harnaj Kaur hails from Chandigarh, Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor during this two-day visit to Varanasi starting from December 13, 2021. PM Modi is expected to visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple at 1 pm and inaugurate the corridor. The Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave comprising the Chief Ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states along with Deputy CMs of Bihar and Nagaland.

Delhi Police Commissioner launches e-learning initiative

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana launched an e-learning initiative by the southwest district police force on December 12, 2021 to help educate youths and impart skill training. The key aim behind the initiative is to prevent young offenders from re-offending. The platform will provide training, counseling and placement to trainees.

South African President tests positive for COVID-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on December 12, 2021. He has mild symptoms and is receiving treatment for the same. The President is on self-isolation in Cape Town. President Ramaphosa had undergone the COVID test after feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town. He is fully vaccinated and had recently returned from a trip to West Africa though he had tested negative for COVID-19 upon his return on December 8.

Israeli PM Bennett visits UAE for first-ever time

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is currently on his first-ever official visit to the United Arab Emirates. The trip is historic as this is the first-ever visit to UAE by an Israeli leader. This comes after Israel and UAE signed the US-backed initiative- Abraham Accords to normalise diplomatic relations between them. Other nations to have signed the accord include Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. The Israeli leader is expected to meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations.