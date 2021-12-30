Morning Current Affairs: 30 December 2021

Sourav Ganguly remains haemodynamically stable

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is haemodynamically stable after testing positive for COVID-19, informed Woodlands Hospital MD & CEO Dr. Rupali Basu. The MD further informed that the former cricketer's oxygen saturation was maintained at 99 percent on room air. Ganguly had been admitted to the hospital late evening on December 26,2021 when he tested positive for COVID.

PM Modi to release 10th installment under PM-KISAN scheme on January

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on January 1, 2022. The Prime Minister will transfer an amount worth Rs 20,000 crore through video conferencing to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Assam Rifles veteran who escorted 14th Dalai Lama on his arrival in India passes away

Chandra Das, the Assam Rifles veteran, who had received and escorted the 14th Dalai Lama on his arrival in India in 1959 passed away on December 28, 2021. He was 83. Dalai Lama had fled Tibet in 1959 at the age of 22 and crossed the border on March 30, 1959 with the help of the CIA's Special Activities Division. He had arrived at Tezpur in Assam. He was escorted into India by a seven-member Assam Rifles team, which comprised 23-year-old Naren Chandra Das.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haldwani in Uttarakhand today to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects that will worth almost Rs 17,500 crore. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of around 17 projects, which will be worth around Rs 14, 100 crore.

Read More here

Congress to get new President in September 2022?

According to Congress Central Election Authority President Madhusudan Mistry, the Congress party will gets its new national president by the end of September 2022. The Congress is currently being led by interim President Sonia Gandhi, who took over after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post in July 2019 after the party's massive defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Vaccines still effective against Omicron: WHO Chief Scientist

According to WHO Chief Scientist Dr.Soumya Swaminathan, vaccines are still proving to be effective against Omicron as even though the number of Covid cases are rising sharply across the globe, the severity of the disease has not risen. The WHO scientist said that the T cell immunity is holding up better against the Omicron Coviod variant. She urged all those who have not yet received their vaccine to get vaccinated at the earliest.