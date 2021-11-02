Morning Current Affairs: 2 November 2021

400-year-old method of making firecrackers with clay revived

A 400-year-old way of making firecrackers using clay was revived in Kumharwada, Fatehpur of Vadodara district where some craftsmen who have the expertise reside. The craftsmen have expertise in making a variety of crackers known as Kothis.

The coming of Chinese firecrackers into the Indian markets had stopped the production of these firecrackers for around two decades. However, an NGO named Pramukh Parivaar Foundation aided the revival of the ages-old art in line with PM Modi's motto of 'Vocal for local'.

West Bengal bypoll results

The results of four West Bengal assembly seats that had gone to bypolls on October 30, 2021 will be announced today, November 2, 2021. The seats include- Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Santipur.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh arrested

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been arrested in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations against him, informed ED officials. His lawyer, Inderpal Singh said that we had cooperated in the investigation related to a case involving Rs 4.5 crores. Singh informed that they will be opposing his remand when he is produced before the court today.

UK PM accepts PM Modi's invitation to India

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted PM Narendra Modi's invitation to India during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of COP-26 on November 1, 2021. The UK said that he would plan his visit as soon as the circumstances allow.

COP-26 World Leaders' Summit in Glasgow

While addressing COP-26 World Leaders' Summit, PM Narendra Modi said, "At this global brainstorming on climate change, I would like to present 5 'amrit tatva' from India. I gift this 'panchamrit'". He also pledged that India will achieve the target of net zero by 2070. PM Modi reiterated that climate change is a major threat to the existence to many developing countries and we must take major steps to save the world.

Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri takes over as Western Army Commander

Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri took over as the Western Army Commander on November 2, 2021. He reviewed the Guard of Honour and paid tributes to the Bravehearts at the war memorial in Chandimandir Military Station.