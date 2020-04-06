NASA: New satellite to give volcano and earthquake warnings

A new satellite of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) can give early warning signals of Volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

The available data from the satellite will help in identifying the area where the disaster relief must be placed at the time of crisis.

NASA had launched more than 1200 CubeSats in the beginning of 2020. Out of 1200, 80 CubeSats were destroyed during the launch but more than 1100 are in the orbit. CubeSats are a type of mini-satellites made for space research.

Significance

CubeSat Imaging Radar for Earth Sciences (CIRES) will be designated to provide help to the decision-makers to be prepared to deal with the disaster. The data available from interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR) can also help in identifying the location of the disaster.

How the prediction of Volcano and Earthquake will work?

For earthquakes, CIRES’s new kind of radar can sound the alarm of an earthquake before the cataclysm hits.

A bulging phenomenon occurs before a volcanic eruption. Magma accumulates and the ground slightly inflates. InSAR can observe this inflation and warn about a particular volcano erupting in that specific area.

However, as per Kyle Anderson, a Geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey, it will be difficult to predict how long or big the eruption will be.

About NASA:

National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) was established in 1958 and is an independent body of the United States Federal Government. It is responsible for the Civilian Space Programme as well as aeronautics and aerospace research.

NASA science aims for a better understanding of Earth through the Earth Observing System, exploring bodies throughout the solar system and researching various astrophysics topics through associated programs and Great Observations.