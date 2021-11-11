NCB: SN Pradhan appointed as the next chief of Narcotics Control Bureau till August 2024

The Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer Satya Narayan Pradhan has been appointed as the Director-General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a deputation basis. SN Pradhan has been given the position till the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2024, or until further orders.

SN Pradhan was currently holding additional charge of NCB Chief despite holding the responsibility of Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Pradhan was given the additional charge of NCB Director-General after Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner.

SN Pradhan has been appointed as the Director-General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a full-time basis, after IPS Officer Atul Karwal was appointed as the NDRF Director-General on November 9, 2021. Pradhan’s appointment for the position came in a late order on November 10 by the Appointment’s Committee of Cabinet (ACC).

The Ministry of Home Affairs requested to relieve SN Pradhan from his charges as the Director-General of NDRF immediately in order to enable him to take up the new assignment.

Who is SN Pradhan?

• Satya Narayan Pradhan is an IPS Officer of the 1988 batch from Jharkhand Cadre.

• SN Pradhan, new Director-General of NCB, is a native of Odisha, he was born in Patna, Bihar. Pradhan had also served as the Senior IPS officer from the Odisha State.

• Pradhan is the former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

• An IPS officer of the 1988 batch earlier worked as the Assistant Director and the Deputy Director at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. He has trained 6 batches of IPS Officers.

• Before joining SVPNPA, Pradhan worked as a Superintendent of Police and Additional Director General of Police in various districts of Bihar.

National Narcotics Bureau (NCB)

NCB is the Indian central law enforcement and intelligence agency. It comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The central agency has been tasked with combating drug trafficking and the use of illegal substances under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.