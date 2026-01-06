Republic Day 2026: EU Leaders are Expected to be Chief Guests for India’s Republic Day Parade

India’s Republic Day 2026 celebrations India has extended an unprecedented invitation to the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa as the chief guests, two of the most important figures of the European Union. India’s invitation to the EU leaders highlighted India’s vision of the EU as a unified strategic partner and sets the stage for upcoming economic negotiations Free Trade Agreements are scheduled to be held in February 2026.

Key Highlights of the Republic Day 2026

India’s 77th Republic Day, 2026, is going to be a massive diplomatic and cultural milestone with historic foreign guests and an invitation to the EU leaders; here are the key updates.