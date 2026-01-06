Republic Day 2026: EU Leaders are Expected to be Chief Guests for India’s Republic Day Parade

Key Points
- Ursula von der Leyen & António Costa are chief guests for Republic Day, January 26, 2026.
- India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations are scheduled for January 2026.
- Republic Day theme: 'Vande Mataram' (150th anniversary) & 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
India’s Republic Day 2026 celebrations India has extended an unprecedented invitation to the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa as the chief guests, two of the most important figures of the European Union. India’s invitation to the EU leaders highlighted India’s vision of the EU as a unified strategic partner and sets the stage for upcoming economic negotiations Free Trade Agreements are scheduled to be held in February 2026.
European leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & António Costa, to be the chief guest at the Republic Day 2026, 26th January. Focus on the signing of FTA, at the India, EU Summit to take place around the same time.— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 18, 2025
Key Highlights of the Republic Day 2026
India’s 77th Republic Day, 2026, is going to be a massive diplomatic and cultural milestone with historic foreign guests and an invitation to the EU leaders; here are the key updates.
-
Chief Guest: New Delhi, India, has invited the top two leaders, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, ahead of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which signals India's recognition of the EU as a unified strategic and economic partner.
-
Theme of the 77th Republic Day: The main theme for Republic Day is ‘Vande Mataram’, commemorating 150 years of the national song, which was published in 1875, and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will be considered as a secondary theme focusing on indigenous defence technology.
-
First Parade at Kartavya Path: The Army Animal Contingent will march for the first time, which includes Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, raptors and indigenous dogs (like Mudhol and Rajapalayams). Source: PIB
-
Public Participation: Citizens can participate from the MyBharat portal, which is hosting nationwide competitions for singing Vande Mataram and essay writing.
-
Ticket:Online tickets can be purchased from the Aamantran Portal from January 5, 2026, priced at ₹20 and ₹100, which are available until January 14, 2026.
Key Highlights of Republic Day 2026
|
Event/Detail
|
Update & Information
|
Chief Guests
|
Ursula von der Leyen (EU Commission) & António Costa (EU Council)
|
Main Theme
|
"Vande Mataram" (150th Anniversary) & "Atmanirbhar Bharat"
|
New Addition
|
Army Animal Contingent: Bactrian Camels, Zanskar Ponies, and Raptors
|
Ticket Portal
|
www.aamantran.mod.gov.in (Sales: Jan 5 – Jan 14)
|
Ticket Prices
|
₹100 and ₹20 (Daily quotas apply)
|
Diplomatic Goal
|
Finalizing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA)
Also Read: Samudra Pratap: India’s First Indigenously Designed Pollution Control Vessel
Why is the India-EU FTA significant for 2026?
It is a strategic partnership aimed at integrating the world's two largest economic markets by eliminating the tariffs on over 90% of the goods, which will boost Indian exports in textiles and pharmaceuticals by providing Europe with a stable manufacturing alternative to China and access to India's growing middle class in the European countries. It will also facilitate a framework for professional mobility and high-tech collaboration in clean energy and semiconductors.
India-EU negotiations for the Free Trade Agreement have entered into a final phase, which is scheduled for January 2026, following the 16 intense rounds of decade-long negotiations. The presence of the EU leaders at the Republic Day parade is intended to provide the political momentum to finalise the deal, which aims to boost bilateral trade. The agreement has three key pillars: a comprehensive free trade pact, the investment protection agreement and GI (geographical indication).
Source: https://www.europeaninterest.eu/india-gets-closer-to-new-fta-with-eu/
FAQ's
Q1. Which year of the republic are we celebrating in 2026?
Ans: India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on 26 January 2026.
Q2. Who is the Chief Guest for Republic Day 2026?
Ans: India has invited the top leadership of the European Union, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa, as the chief guests for the 2026 parade.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation