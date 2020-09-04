Russia commits to policy of no arms supply to Pakistan, reiterates support to Indian security interests.

Russia on September 3, 2020 assured that it will follow a policy of ‘no arms supply to Pakistan’ following a request from India during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Gen. Sergey Shoigu.

India and Russia also agreed to increase the engagement of their defence industries and finalised a major deal, under which an AK203 assault rifles factory will be established at Amethi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently on a 3-day visit to Russia. He will be attending the meeting of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which is being held to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of victory in World War II.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a one-hour meeting with Russian Defence Minister, Gen Sergey Shoigu, at the Russian Ministry of Defence, Moscow. The meeting covered a broad range of areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Chinese Defence Minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh

The Chinese Defence Minister has reportedly sought a meeting with the Indian Defence Minister on the sidelines of the Defence Ministers’ meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow. The move comes amid ongoing tensions at the border between India and China.

Background

The bilateral meeting of Indian and Russian Defence Ministers coincides with Indra Naval Exercises to be conducted by Indian and Russian navies off the Straits of Malacca over the next 2 days. According to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the exercises demonstrated the common interests of both countries in maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.