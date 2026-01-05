Samudra Pratap: India’s First Indigenously Designed Pollution Control Vessel

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions the Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Pratap, a designed pollution control vessel built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). It is the largest indigenously built ship in the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG's) fleet to enhance India's environmental response capabilities and bolster coastal patrol and maritime safety and Its key features are
Key features of the Samudra Pratap:
-
Samudra Pratap is India's first indigenously designed pollution control vessel and the largest ship in the ICG fleet to date.
-
The ICG’s operational capability in pollution control, firefighting, maritime safety, and environmental protection is equipped with advanced pollution detection systems, dedicated pollution response boats, and modern firefighting capabilities.
-
It has the ability to conduct extended surveillance and response missions across India's vast maritime zones.
-
It is the first frontline Coast Guard ship to witness the appointment of women officers.
-
The first of two Pollution Control Vessels built by Product of Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) used a modern approach to deal with today’s maritime challenges.
-
It has a multidimensional role to perform, the capacity to address any misadventure in the future and the ability to give a bold and befitting response to adversaries.
-
ICG has an intelligence-driven and integration-centric force.
-
It also features a helicopter hangar and aviation support facilities, which can significantly increase its reach and effectiveness.
-
ICG has oil spill response, firefighting, and salvage operations, which place India in the category of select countries that possess advanced environmental response capabilities.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Designation
|
India’s first indigenously designed Pollution Control Vessel (PCV)
|
Manufacturer
|
Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)
|
Displacement
|
4,170 tons
|
Dimensions
|
Length: 114.5 meters
|
Maximum Speed
|
Exceeding 22 knots
|
Endurance
|
6,000 nautical miles
|
Propulsion
|
Two 7,500 kW diesel engines with indigenously developed Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPP)
|
Pollution Control Gear
|
Side-sweeping arms, floating booms, high-capacity skimmers, portable barges, and an onboard pollution control laboratory
|
Weaponry/Armament
|
One 30 mm CRN-91 gun; Two 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote-Controlled Guns (SRCG)
|
Advanced Systems
|
Dynamic Positioning, Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Platform Management System, and Automated Power Management System
|
Firefighting
|
External Fire-Fighting System (Fi-Fi Class 1)
|
Aviation Support
|
Helicopter hangar and aviation support facilities
|
Indigenous Content
|
Over 60% (with a future goal of 90% for subsequent vessels)
|
Operational Base
|
West coast Guard region, Kochi, Goa
|
Notable Milestone
|
First frontline ICG ship to appoint two women officers
What is the significance for India’s maritime security?
India’s Defence Minister stated the following significance of the Fleet:
-
The Indian Coast Guard is a responsible maritime power ensuring peace and stability in the entire Indo-Pacific and embodiment of India’s mature defence industrial ecosystem
-
The vessel is an embodiment of India’s mature defence industrial ecosystem, which possesses the capability to handle complex manufacturing challenges effectively, adding that consistent efforts are being made to enhance the indigenous content in ships to 90%.
-
Samudra Pratap performs in a wide variety of capacities, including marine pollution, coastal cleanliness, search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement. The coast guard is carrying out its responsibilities and enhancing India's maritime security, simultaneously sending a clear message to adversaries through its ability to respond boldly and appropriately.
-
Samudra Pratap has the capability to operate stably even in rough sea conditions, providing a huge advantage in real-life operations.
-
ICG has features to handle oil spill response, firefighting and salvage operations to fight issues like climate change and global warming situations, and it also emphasises that a clean sea guarantees safe trade, safe lives and a safe environment.
Samudra Pratap is marking a major step in India’s pursuit of Aatmanirbharta in shipbuilding and maritime capability development. The ICG will make significant contributions towards strengthening the defence sector and promoting indigenous assets by considering issues like maritime law enforcement, environmental protection and maritime cyber security.
