Samudra Pratap: India’s First Indigenously Designed Pollution Control Vessel

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions the Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Pratap, a designed pollution control vessel built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). It is the largest indigenously built ship in the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG's) fleet to enhance India's environmental response capabilities and bolster coastal patrol and maritime safety and Its key features are

The ICG’s operational capability in pollution control, firefighting, maritime safety, and environmental protection is equipped with advanced pollution detection systems, dedicated pollution response boats, and modern firefighting capabilities.

It has the ability to conduct extended surveillance and response missions across India's vast maritime zones.

It is the first frontline Coast Guard ship to witness the appointment of women officers.

The first of two Pollution Control Vessels built by Product of Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) used a modern approach to deal with today’s maritime challenges.

It has a multidimensional role to perform, the capacity to address any misadventure in the future and the ability to give a bold and befitting response to adversaries.

ICG has an intelligence-driven and integration-centric force.

It also features a helicopter hangar and aviation support facilities, which can significantly increase its reach and effectiveness.