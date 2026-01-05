Samudra Pratap: India’s First Indigenously Designed Pollution Control Vessel

Bihar STET Result 2025
By Manisha Waldia
Jan 5, 2026, 18:45 IST

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions the Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Pratap, a designed pollution control vessel built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). It is the largest in the Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG’s) fleet, which is 4,170 tonnes and equipped with advanced recovery systems to compact oil spills and protect marine ecology.  It also strengthens India’s maritime security through high-tech weaponry and surveillance and marks a social milestone by appointing two women officers to its frontline crew.

Source: PIB
Source: PIB

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions the Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Pratap, a designed pollution control vessel built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). It is the largest indigenously built ship in the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG's) fleet to enhance India's environmental response capabilities and bolster coastal patrol and maritime safety and Its key features are 

Key features of the Samudra Pratap:

  • Samudra Pratap is India's first indigenously designed pollution control vessel and the largest ship in the ICG fleet to date.

  • The ICG’s operational capability in pollution control, firefighting, maritime safety, and environmental protection is equipped with advanced pollution detection systems, dedicated pollution response boats, and modern firefighting capabilities. 

  • It has the ability to conduct extended surveillance and response missions across India's vast maritime zones.

  • It is the first frontline Coast Guard ship to witness the appointment of women officers.

  • The first of two Pollution Control Vessels built by Product of Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) used a modern approach to deal with today’s maritime challenges.

  • It has a multidimensional role to perform, the capacity to address any misadventure in the future and the ability to give a bold and befitting response to adversaries.

  • ICG has an intelligence-driven and integration-centric force. 

  • It also features a helicopter hangar and aviation support facilities, which can significantly increase its reach and effectiveness.

  • ICG has oil spill response, firefighting, and salvage operations, which place India in the category of select countries that possess advanced environmental response capabilities.

Feature 

Details

Designation

India’s first indigenously designed Pollution Control Vessel (PCV)

Manufacturer

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)

Displacement

4,170 tons

Dimensions

Length: 114.5 meters

Maximum Speed

Exceeding 22 knots

Endurance

6,000 nautical miles

Propulsion

Two 7,500 kW diesel engines with indigenously developed Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPP)

Pollution Control Gear

Side-sweeping arms, floating booms, high-capacity skimmers, portable barges, and an onboard pollution control laboratory

Weaponry/Armament

One 30 mm CRN-91 gun; Two 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote-Controlled Guns (SRCG)

Advanced Systems

Dynamic Positioning, Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Platform Management System, and Automated Power Management System

Firefighting

External Fire-Fighting System (Fi-Fi Class 1)

Aviation Support

Helicopter hangar and aviation support facilities

Indigenous Content

Over 60% (with a future goal of 90% for subsequent vessels)

Operational Base

West coast Guard region, Kochi, Goa 

Notable Milestone

First frontline ICG ship to appoint two women officers

Source: PIB 

What is the significance for India’s maritime security?

India’s Defence Minister stated the following significance of the Fleet:

  • The Indian Coast Guard is a responsible maritime power ensuring peace and stability in the entire Indo-Pacific and embodiment of India’s mature defence industrial ecosystem

  • The vessel is an embodiment of India’s mature defence industrial ecosystem, which possesses the capability to handle complex manufacturing challenges effectively, adding that consistent efforts are being made to enhance the indigenous content in ships to 90%.

  • Samudra Pratap performs in a wide variety of capacities, including marine pollution, coastal cleanliness, search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement. The coast guard is carrying out its responsibilities and enhancing India's maritime security, simultaneously sending a clear message to adversaries through its ability to respond boldly and appropriately.

  • Samudra Pratap has the capability to operate stably even in rough sea conditions, providing a huge advantage in real-life operations. 

  • ICG has features to handle oil spill response, firefighting and salvage operations to fight issues like climate change and global warming situations, and it also emphasises that a clean sea guarantees safe trade, safe lives and a safe environment. 

Samudra Pratap is marking a major step in India’s pursuit of Aatmanirbharta in shipbuilding and maritime capability development. The ICG will make significant contributions towards strengthening the defence sector and promoting indigenous assets by considering issues like maritime law enforcement, environmental protection and maritime cyber security. 

Manisha Waldia
