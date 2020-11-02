Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket, will not play for CSK anymore

Shane Watson won the hearts of all the fans during the 2019 IPL final when he had almost steered the Chennai Super Kings close to victory against the Mumbai Indians with an injured knee.

Nov 2, 2020 18:43 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

Shane Watson, Australian opener for the Chennai Super Kings announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, including franchise cricket after his team CSK beat Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets on November 1, 2020. 

The cricketer had already retired from international cricket when CSK bought him in the 2018 IPL auction. He had played a major role in the 2018 IPL final with his unbeaten century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which helped CSK grab its third IPL trophy. 

This year, for the first time in IPL's history, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to qualify for the play-offs despite some spectacular wins. The team, however, bowed out of the tournament with a resounding victory in its last group-stage match against the KXIP in Abu Dhabi. 

Legacy of Shane Watson: An Innings to Remember

Shane Watson won the hearts of all the fans during the 2019 IPL Final when he had almost steered the Chennai Super Kings very close to victory against the Mumbai Indians but CSK fell one run short. Watson had played with an injured knee during the game." A bit of blood was not going to stop me," Shane Watson was quoted saying after the match.

Shane Watson for CSK

Shane Watson scored a total of 555 runs during his first year with CSK in the 2018 IPL season,  398 runs in the 2019 season and 299 runs in the 2020 IPL season. Though this year, Watson did not have such a good run, he did score 83 not out against KXIP earlier in the tournament that led CSK to victory.

Matches Total Runs Man of the Match 100s 50s 6s
43 1252 6 2 7 78

Shane Watson stats in IPL

Shane Watson was one of the most successful all-rounders in IPL. He initially played for the Rajasthan Royals from 2008 to 2015. He was adjudged Man of the tournament during Rajasthan Royal's victory in the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. He was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2016-2017. He was finally brought in by the Chennai Super Kings in 2018. 

Matches/ Innings Runs 100s/50s Highest Score 6s/4s Wickets Best Strike Rate
145/141 3874 4/21 117 not out 190/376 92 4/29 137.91

Fans took to Twitter to thank Shane Watson for his legendary journey in the Indian Premier League: 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material