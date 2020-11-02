Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket, will not play for CSK anymore

Shane Watson, Australian opener for the Chennai Super Kings announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, including franchise cricket after his team CSK beat Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets on November 1, 2020.

The cricketer had already retired from international cricket when CSK bought him in the 2018 IPL auction. He had played a major role in the 2018 IPL final with his unbeaten century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which helped CSK grab its third IPL trophy.

This year, for the first time in IPL's history, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to qualify for the play-offs despite some spectacular wins. The team, however, bowed out of the tournament with a resounding victory in its last group-stage match against the KXIP in Abu Dhabi.

Legacy of Shane Watson: An Innings to Remember

Shane Watson won the hearts of all the fans during the 2019 IPL Final when he had almost steered the Chennai Super Kings very close to victory against the Mumbai Indians but CSK fell one run short. Watson had played with an injured knee during the game." A bit of blood was not going to stop me," Shane Watson was quoted saying after the match.

Shane Watson for CSK

Shane Watson scored a total of 555 runs during his first year with CSK in the 2018 IPL season, 398 runs in the 2019 season and 299 runs in the 2020 IPL season. Though this year, Watson did not have such a good run, he did score 83 not out against KXIP earlier in the tournament that led CSK to victory.

Matches Total Runs Man of the Match 100s 50s 6s 43 1252 6 2 7 78

Shane Watson stats in IPL

Shane Watson was one of the most successful all-rounders in IPL. He initially played for the Rajasthan Royals from 2008 to 2015. He was adjudged Man of the tournament during Rajasthan Royal's victory in the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. He was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2016-2017. He was finally brought in by the Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

Matches/ Innings Runs 100s/50s Highest Score 6s/4s Wickets Best Strike Rate 145/141 3874 4/21 117 not out 190/376 92 4/29 137.91

Fans took to Twitter to thank Shane Watson for his legendary journey in the Indian Premier League:

Shane Watson in IPL:



- 3874 runs & 92 wickets.

- Man of the tournament in 2008.

- Man of the tournament in 2013.

- 52 vs DD in 2008 Semi-final.

- 117* vs SRH in 2018 Final.

- 50 vs DC in 2019 Qualifier.

- 80 vs MI in 2019 Final.



One of the biggest match-winner ever in IPL. pic.twitter.com/gkwEHUOq20 — Shubhanshu Gautam (@Shubhanshu06) November 2, 2020

"A Bit Of Blood Was Not Going To Stop Me".

~ Shane Watson💛#ThankYouWatson pic.twitter.com/M8byroiAQW — Nandini🎃 (@Nandinim264) November 2, 2020

Shane Watson for CSK

Matches - 43

Runs - 1252

MOM - 6

100S - 2

50S -7

6s - 78

Thankyou for all the memories #ShaneWatson



A Bit of Blood was not going to stop me - Shane Watson

💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/RQveMfqFH4 — ShikhaRai (MSDIANS💛) (@Shikharai07) November 2, 2020

Shane Watson in Australia

“Sher” Watson in India.

One of the best all-rounder cricket have ever witnessed.

That bloody innings of 2019 ipl final no one can forget. #ThankYou @ShaneRWatson33#ThankYouWatson pic.twitter.com/KhP7vkanJG — Sanu Singh (@Sanusinngh) November 2, 2020