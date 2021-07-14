Shein to be relaunched in India on Amazon Prime Day sale, all you need to know!

Banned Chinese fashion brand Shein is set to make a comeback in India through Amazon during its upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale, as per the sale banner. The sale will be launched across India from midnight of July 26 till July 27.

The e-commerce platform is a popular destination for shoppers for its latest styles and accessible price points. It had been banned by the Indian government in June 2020 along with other Chinese websites like Ali Express, Clubhouse and apps such as PUBG Mobile, TikTok, WeChat and Camscanner as a part of the Home Ministry's crackdown on Chinese apps after the Indo-China Galwan clash.

Shein is, however ready to re-enter the Indian market as a seller on e-commerce giant Amazon. Amazon Fashion has listed Shein as part of its Prime Day 2021 sale, which will go live between July 26 and 27. Shein’s own site, however, is still unreachable for Indian shoppers.

Why was Shein banned?

Shein was amongst the 250 Chinese applications that were banned by India between June to September 2020. The Ministry of Information Technology had blocked the apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act in view of the emergent nature of threats, as information revealed that these apps are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

PUBG Mobile returns to India

• Just like Shein, PUBG Mobile India made a return to India earlier this month with a new identity as Krafton’s Battleground Mobile India.

• PUBG Mobile is a South Korean game but it was banned in India because of its relations with the Chinese-based company, Tencent Games.

• However, the gaming company has now broken terms with Tencent Game for India and have launched the game with Krafton for the users.