South Africa’s last apartheid president FW de Klerk dies at 85

South Africa’s last apartheid president FW de Klerk passed away at the age of 85 on November 11, 2021 after suffering from mesothelioma cancer, confirmed the FW de Klerk Foundation. FW de Klerk was South Africa’s last apartheid president who oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule. FW de Klerk and Nelson Mandela were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for their efforts in moving South Africa towards democracy away from institutionalized racism.

Who was FW de Klerk?

Frederik Willem de Klerk was a South African politician who was President of South Africa from 1989 to 1994 and Deputy President from 1994 to 1996. FW de Klerk was the last President from the era of white-minority rule. Klerk’s government dismantled the apartheid system and introduced democracy in South Africa. The apartheid system in South Africa was referred to as the brutal system of racial discrimination in the country.

Klerk led the National Party from 1989 to 1997. Prior to being elected to the Parliament as a member of the National Party that institutionalized the apartheid system, FW de Klerk was studying law. In 1978, Klerk was appointed for a series of ministerial posts including Internal Affairs. He was born in Johannesburg in 1936.

What did FW de Klerk do?

FW de Klerk’s speech in February 1990 marked the beginning of the transition of South Africa towards democracy away from the apartheid system. Klerk’s government dismantled the apartheid system.

After being elected President for five months, it was FW de Klerk who during a speech in South Africa’s Parliament on February 2, 1990, announced that Nelson Mandela will be released from prison after 27 years. Mandela was among several anti-apartheid activists who were released following Klerk’s speech. In his same speech, Klerk also announced the lifting of the ban on the African National Congress and other anti-apartheid political groups.

FW de Klerk was succeeded by Nelson Mandela as South Africa’s first Black President in 1993

Nelson Mandela (left), FW de Klerk (right) win Nobel Peace Prize in 1993, Source: AP

FW de Klerk was succeeded by Nelson Mandela as the President of South Africa. Four years after his release from prison in 1990, Nelson Mandela became South Africa’s first Black President in 1993 as the country’s citizens voted for the first time.

Why did FW de Klerk and Nelson Mandela win the Nobel Peace Prize? FW de Klerk and Nelson Mandela had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for their efforts in moving South Africa towards democracy away from institutionalized racism.

