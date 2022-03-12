Current Affairs Today Headline- 12 March 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 12 March 2022.
National News
- Prime Minister Modi to dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University to the nation near Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
- Defence Ministry identifies 18 platforms including the lightweight tanks for industry-led design, development under various routes.
- India’s Lakshya Sen enters the semi-final of German Open badminton.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a conversation with IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva.
- Central Government releases guidelines for scheme strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry.
- Sahitya Akademi Awards 2021 conferred to 24 eminent writers, playwrights, and novelists.
- Defence Ministry in a statement stated that on March 9, 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile that landed in an area of Pakistan.
- India pushes China for resolution of remaining friction points in Ladakh in the 15th round of border talks.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off ‘Dandi Cycle Yatra’ on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of Dandi March in Ahmedabad.
- Mithali Raj breaks the record for the most matches captained in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.
International News
- United Nations FAO says the war in Ukraine will hurt poor nations importing grain.
- Indian Embassy in Moscow says there are no security reasons for the Indian Students to leave Russia at present.
- Russia now controls 70% of Luhansk Oblast.
- Former President of Zambia Rupiah Banda passes away at the age of 85.
- Gabriel Boric becomes the youngest President of Chile.
- Google launches an anti-harassment filter to provide aid to the journalists.
- The United States sanctions Russians over their support for North Korea's weapons program.
- The United States revoke Russia’s ‘permanent normal trade relations status.
- By the end of May 2022, European Commission will propose to phase out the dependency on Russian gas, oil, and coal by 2027.
- Attacks continue across Ukraine as the international action on Russia increases.
- Environmental lawyer Rizwana Hasan from Bangladesh to get US International Women of Courage Awards for 2022.
