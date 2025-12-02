Current Affairs One-Liner 02 Dec 2025: Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 2025 

Current Affairs One-Liners: 02 Dec 2025 Presented here are today’s current affairs one-liners in a fresh format. These updates are highly important from the exam perspective and will support your preparation. Today’s key highlights include Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 2025 and BSF Raising Day.
In which category has India been re-elected to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council – Category-B
Who has recently taken charge as Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition – Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu
What rank did India secure at the WorldSkills Asia Competition (WSAC) 2025 – 8th
Which initiative was recently launched by Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary – Sportage Meerut
Who has won the 46th Honda Prize 2025 – Dr. Kenichi Iga
When is BSF Raising Day observed every year – 1 December
The fourth edition of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is being organized in which city – Varanasi
