Current Affairs Quiz 05 Jan 2026: India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

By Bagesh Yadav
Jan 5, 2026, 17:19 IST

Current Affairs Quiz 05 Jan 2026: Jagran Josh brings you today's important Current Affairs Quiz from the perspective of competitive exams for students preparing for them and aware readers. This quiz includes questions related to ICGS 'Samudra Pratap', National Volleyball Tournament 2026, etc.

1. India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run between which two stations?

A) New Delhi and Mumbai

B) Guwahati and Howrah

C) Chennai and Bengaluru

D) Patna and Lucknow

Answer: B) Guwahati and Howrah

India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run between Guwahati in Assam and Howrah in West Bengal, marking a significant shift in long-distance overnight rail travel in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the inaugural service later this month. Configured with 16 coaches, the train includes 11 AC Three-tier coaches, four AC Two-tier coaches, and one AC First-Class coach, with a total capacity of approximately 823 passengers.

2. Which company manufactured the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) 'Samudra Pratap'?

A) Cochin Shipyard Limited

B) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

C) Hindustan Shipyard Limited

D) Goa Shipyard Limited

Answer: D) Goa Shipyard Limited

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) 'Samudra Pratap', the first of two pollution control vessels, to the nation on January 05, 2026. It has been manufactured by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). This is a major step towards India's self-reliance and maritime capability development.

3. In which city did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament?

A) Lucknow

B) Prayagraj

C) Kanpur

D) Varanasi

Answer: D) Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, through video conferencing. The 72nd National Volleyball Tournament, organized from January 4 to 11, will see participation from across India, with more than 1,000 players from 58 teams representing various states and institutions competing.

4. Who has recently been appointed as the first woman Chief Secretary of West Bengal?

A) Sonal Goel

B) Nandini Chakraborty

C) Sushree Mitra

D) Anita Desai

Answer: B) Nandini Chakraborty

Senior IAS officer Nandini Chakraborty was appointed as the Chief Secretary of West Bengal on Wednesday (December 31, 2025), making her the first woman to hold the post in the state. Ms. Chakraborty, who was in charge of the state's Home and Hill Affairs department, replaced Manoj Pant, who retired on December 31.

5. World Braille Day is celebrated annually on which date?

A) January 1

B) January 4

C) January 10

D) January 21

Answer: B) January 4

Every year, the world celebrates 'World Braille Day' on January 4, a day dedicated to celebrating one of the most powerful tools of inclusion. World Braille Day marks the birth anniversary of the French educator Louis Braille, who invented the Braille system.

