Current Affairs Quiz 09 Dec 2025: Operation Sagar Bandhu

Current Affairs Quiz 09 Dec 2025: Jagran Josh brings today's important current affairs quiz from the perspective of competitive examinations for students preparing for them and for informed readers. Questions related to World's highest war memorial, etc. are included in this quiz.

1. Which country is hosting the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of UNESCO?

A) Italy

B) France

C) India

D) Nepal

1. C) India

India is hosting the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of UNESCO from 8 to 13 December, 2025 at the historical Red Fort in New Delhi.

2. Which state has become the first in the country to achieve 100 percent digitization of the electoral roll?

A) Rajasthan