Current Affairs Quiz 09 Dec 2025: Operation Sagar Bandhu

Current Affairs Quiz 09 Dec 2025: Jagran Josh brings today's important current affairs quiz from the perspective of competitive examinations for students preparing for them and for informed readers. Questions related to World's highest war memorial, etc. are included in this quiz.
1. Which country is hosting the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of UNESCO?
A) Italy
B) France
C) India
D) Nepal
1. C) India
India is hosting the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of UNESCO from 8 to 13 December, 2025 at the historical Red Fort in New Delhi.
2. Which state has become the first in the country to achieve 100 percent digitization of the electoral roll?
A) Rajasthan
B) Maharashtra
C) Uttar Pradesh
D) Madhya Pradesh
2. A) Rajasthan
Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to achieve 100 percent digitization of the electoral roll. Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan informed that Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to achieve 100 percent digitization of its electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
3. Where was the world's highest war memorial recently established?
A) Siachen Glacier
B) Doklam
C) Galwan Valley (Ladakh)
D) Nathu La Pass
3. C) Galwan Valley (Ladakh)
The world's highest war memorial has been established in Galwan Valley (Ladakh), where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a clash with Chinese soldiers five years ago. This memorial is located near the KM-120 outpost along the strategic Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi road in Ladakh.
4. Which operation did India launch for humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka after Cyclone 'Ditwah'?
A) Operation Dost
B) Operation Sagar Bandhu
C) Operation Maitri
D) Operation Rahat
4. B) Operation Sagar Bandhu
India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' on November 28, 2025, to provide immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) aid to Sri Lanka as the first responder immediately after Cyclone 'Ditwah'. Between December 03 and December 09, 2025, four modular Bailey Bridge systems, along with special teams of Indian Army engineers, were airlifted to Sri Lanka for deployment by four Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft.
5. When is International Anti-Corruption Day celebrated every year?
A) 6 December
B) 7 December
C) 8 December
D) 9 December
5. D) 9 December
International Anti-Corruption Day is an annual event celebrated by the United Nations every year on 9 December, which aims to raise public awareness of the harmful effects of corruption and promote the role of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption in tackling it.
