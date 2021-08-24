Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Javelin Thrower Tek Chand named India's flag bearer, Mariyappan Thangavelu in quarantine

Javelin Thrower Tek Chand has been named as India's flag bearer for the opening ceremony of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 today after Mariyappan Thangavelu was identified as a close contact of a Covid Positive person in his flight to Tokyo.

Mariyappan Thangavelu will now have to quarantine as precautionary measure and miss the opening ceremony. He though has tested negative upon reaching the Olympic village, the Organizing Committee has advised not to make Mariyaapan participate in the Opening Ceremony.

Thangavelu Mariyappan came in close contact with a #COVID19 positive foreign passenger. Though on reaching the village he has tested negative, the Organizing Committee has advised not to make Mariyaapan participate in the Opening Ceremony. — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

He has been isolated along with five other members of the Indian contingent. The news came just few hours before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics.

India has fielded its largest-ever contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with 54 athletes competing in nine disciplines at Tokyo. India had fielded 19 para-athletes including three women at the Rio Paralympics, which at the time was its largest-ever contingent.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to begin from today evening.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Key Highlights

•Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajaria and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu had won gold at Rio Olympics.

•They will both be competing again this time and along with Rio bronze medallist high jumper Varun Singh Bhati.

•India will have its highest representation in track and field events at Tokyo Paralympics with 16 athletes having qualified for different disciplines including club throw, 100m sprint, javelin throw, discus throw, high jump and shot put.

•Prachi Yadav will be the first Indian Paracanoe athlete.

•Sakina Khatun will become the first female powerlifter to represent India at the Paralympics.

•It would also be the first time when women para shooters will represent India at the Paralympics. Two women shooters, Rubina Francis and Avani Lekhara will participate in the games as a part of the 10-member Indian shooting team.

•India will also have representation in events including archery, table tennis, badminton, swimming and taekwondo.