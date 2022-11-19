Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 14 November to 19 November 2022

T20I World Cup 2022 winner

England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to win the T20I world Cup. England, needing 138 runs to win the T20 World Cup title for the second time, wobbled in the chase due to some hostile fast-bowling by Pakistan. England's Sam Curran was named the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Tournament.

India’s first fuel cell vessel

Cochin Shipyard has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inland Waterways Authority of India to build the country’s first hydrogen fuel cell catamaran vessel for Varanasi in UP. The MoU was signed in the presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other hosts of dignitaries.

World Population reaches 8 Billion

The world’s population has reached 8 billion on November 15, 2022. The annual World Population Prospect Report also notes that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen to less than one percent in 2020.

National Sports Awards 2022

The Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry announced the National Sports Awards 2022. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award has been awarded to the Table Tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal. On the other hand, Arjuna Awards will be given to 25 players.

ARTEMIS 1 launched by NASA

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon in a spectacular blaze of light and sound. The step marks the start of the US Space Agency’s new flagship program, Artemis.

Venki Ramakrishnan awarded UK’s Order of Merit

Indian-born Nobel laureate Professor Venki Ramakrishnan has been awarded the prestigious Order of Merit by Britain’s King Charles III. The honor recognizes Ramakrishnan’s distinguished service to science. He was among the six appointments made to the historic order by the late Queen Elizabeth II before her death in September 2022.

Sandhya Devanathan becomes Meta India Head

Meta has announced the appointment of Sandhya Devanathan as the new Vice President of Meta India. The appointment of Sandhya Devanathan has come days after the former India Chief Ajit Mohan announced to step down from the company to pursue another opportunity.

Sharath Achanta Kamal becomes first India to be elected in ITTF’s Athletes commission

Ace Indian paddler Sharath Achanta Kamal has become the first Indian player to get elected in the Athletes’ Commission of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). The star paddler from India got 187 votes, the second-highest number, behind Elizabeta Samara of Romania, who received 212 votes.

India wins award in family planning

India became the only country to receive the Leadership in Family Planning (EXCELL) Awards 2022 in the ‘country category’ at the International Conference on Family Planning held in Thailand. Mansukh Mandaviya complimented India’s remarkable efforts in the improvement of family planning.

C V Ananda Bose appointed Governor of West Bengal

The former bureaucrat C V Ananda Bose was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal. Governor of Manipur La Ganesan was holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July 2022 after incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated as the Vice President Candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).