Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 23 March to 28 March 2020

RBI’s Regulatory Package on Coronavirus: Explained

The Reserve Bank of India announced various measures under its Regulatory Package on COVID-19 to contain the impact of virus on the economy of India. The measures include 3-months loan moratorium on payment of installments due on March 1, 2020 including EMIs and Credit Card dues; recalculation of drawing power for working capital loans and so much more.

Hydroxychloroquine's sale & distribution restricted in India

The Central Government recently limited the sale, export and distribution of Hydroxychloroquine. Now, the sale of any formula or medicine containing Hydroxychloroquine will be done on the basis of Schedule H1 of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. The decision came after the government acknowledged that the anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine is short in supply and can be used in emergency situations to treat Coronavirus patients.

Garib Kalyan Yojana launched to help poor during Coronavirus pandemic

The Garib Kalyan Yojana was recently launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to help poor people during the Coronavirus outbreak lockdown in India. Moreover, the a special insurance scheme has also been announced for medical service providers in which all the medical staff will be covered under Rs 50 lakh insurance cover individually.

Sameer Aggarwal appointed as Walmart India CEO

The Walmart India on March 25, 2020 appointed Sameer Aggarwal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Best Price chain in India. Aggarwal will be taking up the post with effect from April 1, 2020 and will succeed incumbent Krish Iyer, who is set to retire on March 31.

What will be Open and closed during COVID-19 Lockdown in India?

India has been imposed under a complete lockdown for 21 Days amid the spread of deadly Coronavirus. During the lockdown, several services will continue to operate, while several will remain closed. The services which will open during the lockdown are petrol pumps, Print and Electronic Media offices, Banks, ATMs, Government offices, electricity providers, Fire stations, Grocery shops, fruit & vegetable shops, capital and debt market services.

Ram Mandir construction begins in Ayodhya

The Government has begun the first phase of Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Under the first phase, the Lord Ram's idol will be replaced to a new location temporarily created for inhabiting the idol. The idol will remain there until the completion of construction process.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed due to COVID-19 until 2021

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 games are likely to be postponed until 2021 due to the outbreak of coronavirus, as per the information shared by Dick Pound. the member of International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Tokyo Olympics was to take place in mid 2020 in Japan.

When will the Coronavirus Vaccine be ready?

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccine trial are already underway. The vaccine has been developed by a Chinese team led by bioengineer Chen Wei. The news of first clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine has raised the hopes of people for a curable treatment.

Delhi Government presents Rs. 65,000 crore Budget 2020-21 in State Assembly

Delhi Budget 2020-21 was presented in the State Assembly by Finance Minister on March 23, 2020. The Rs. 65,000 crore Delhi Budget is focused on education and health. Minister Manish Sisodia also placed Delhi's Economic Survey 2019-20 in the assembly.

India observed Shaheed Diwas 2020 to commemorate Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru

The Shaheed Diwas 2020, also known as Martyr's Day, was observed in India on March 23, 2020 to acknowledge the sacrifices made by freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev in the Indian Freedom Struggle.