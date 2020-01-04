Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 30 December to 4 January 2020

General Bipin Rawat takes charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff

Former Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has become India's first Chief of Defence Staff. He will serve as the principal military advisor to the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. As the CDS, his main role will be to ensure synergy in operation, training, logistics and procurement of the three armed services.

Reliance launches JioMart



Reliance has launched its first e-commerce grocery venture- JioMart. This brings Reliance in direct competition with online giants such as Amazon and Flipkart. JioMart will bring crores of offline retailers closer to households across India. It will offer free doorstep delivery.

PM-KISAN: PM Narendra Modi releases 3rd installment

The Union Government has released the third installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan) worth Rs 12000 crore. Under the third installment, Rs 2000 each was credited to the bank accounts of more than 6 crore small and marginal farmers for December 2019 - March 2020 period.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane has been appointed as the new Indian Army Chief. He has succeeded General Bipin Rawat, who has been appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff of India. General Naravane has the experience of working in an active anti-terrorism environment for over 37 years.

India's highest film honour, Dada Saheb Phalke award was conferred to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 29, 2019. The actor was conferred the award in a special ceremony that saw in attendance the winners of National Film Awards 2018 and the jury members. He had missed the 66th National Film Awards ceremony due to illness.

SDGs Index 2019-20: Kerala tops the list while Bihar is worst performer

Kerala has topped the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index among the states, while Chandigarh topped the Union Territories list. The states that showed maximum improvement according to NITI Aayog’s 2019 SDGs index include Odisha, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh. The Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh were ranked at the bottom of the index.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren withdraws all pathalgadi cases on first day

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren withdrew all sedition cases filed against the pathalgadi supporters on his very first day in office. The Pathalgadi movement had begun as a separatist movement against the previous state government’s decision to amend land tenancy laws, which threatened to snatch away tribal land for developmental projects.

Ajit Pawar takes oath as deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as cabinet minister

Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the new deputy CM of Maharashtra on December 30. The ceremony also saw the oath-taking by 35 cabinet ministers including Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray. Overall 9 Shiv Sena MLAs, 14 NCP MLAs and 10 Congress MLAs took oath in the presence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar.

UNICEF terms past decade as ‘Deadly’ with 1,70,000 grave violations against children

UNICEF has termed the last decade as a ‘Deadly Decade’ for children in its year-end report of 2019. The report revealed that over 1,70,000 grave violations have been reported against children since 2010. These violations were prevalent in countries facing heavy-armed conflicts such as Syria, Yemen, Congo and Ukraine. The number of attacks on children has increased by almost three-fold in the last decade.