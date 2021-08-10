Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 August 2021

Foreign Nationals can be vaccinated in India

The Central Government has permitted the foreign nationals residing in India to receive their COVID-19 vaccination by getting registered on Co-WIN Portal. They will be able to use their passports as identity proof for registering on Co-WIN Portal.

127th Constitution Amendment Bill

The Government has introduced the 12th Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to restore the State Government’s power to make their own OBC lists. The opposition parties have also given their support to the bill. Know more about it at the link above.

ICC to push for inclusion of cricket in Olympics

The International Cricket Association has been planning to push for the inclusion of cricket in the Olympic Games. The council aims to bid for the sport’s inclusion in Los Angeles Olympics 2028. If cricket is included, it will mark the end of 128 years of absence from the Olympics.

Kakori Conspiracy renamed as Kakori Train Action

The UP Government has renamed the Kakori Train Conspiracy as Kakori Train Action. The decision has been taken as a tribute to the Indian revolutionaries who were hanged for robbing a train at Kakori in 1925. The event became the landmark of the freedom movement.

Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill returned by Rajya Sabha

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, has been returned by Rajya Sabha after a brief discussion. The bill seeks to withdraw the tax demands that are made under the 2012 retrospective tax legislation to tax the indirect transfer of the Indian assets.