Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 July 2020

Nepali TV Operators ban Indian news channels except Doordarshan

The cable TV operators of Nepal have banned all the news channels of India, except Doordarshan. Though there is no official notification by Nepal's Government, a channel operator of Nepal informed the ANI that they turned off the signals of all Indian news channels. The move came after Deputy PM Narayan Kaji Shrestha said that the Indian media has crossed all limits against Nepali government and PM KP Sharma Oli.

Delhi's Bar Council seeks Rs. 500 crore from Central Govt to held advocates in Delhi

Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has requested PM Narendra Modi for financial assistance of Rs 500 crore under the PM Cares Fund and Contingency Fund to help the advocates in Delhi NCR. The move came in the wake of problems faced by advocates in Delhi in last 4 months due to the closure of courts amid COVID-19 pandemic.

UAE to be first Arab nation to send probe to Mars

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to send probe to Mars to capture comprehensive image of the weather in the atmosphere of Mars. With this, the UAE will be the first Arab nation to achieve the milestone. The UAE’s probe will help pave the way for scientific breakthroughs in studying the Mars Atmosphere.

Lockdown in UP imposed till July 13

Uttar Pradesh government has imposed statewide lockdown from 10th July to 13th July 2020 to check the spread of novel Coronavirus and other communicable diseases. During the lockdown in UP, all the offices and markets will remain closed and only the essential services, health & medical services will be available for people.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rewa Solar Power Project in MP

PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh. The 750 MW solar plant will provide electricity not only to industries in Rewa but also to Delhi Metro.