Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 October 2021

AIIMS Director receives 22nd Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence

Dr. Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Delhi Director, has been awarded the 22nd Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence. Guleria was honoured for his pioneer and sustained contribution in the field of medicine and pandemic awareness. Vice President called him "commander-in-chief" of India’s dedicated army of frontline warriors.

Maharatna status to Power Finance Corporation

‘Maharatna’ Status has been accorded to state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) by the Government of India. As per the Union Minister, the conferment of ‘Maharatna’ status to PFC is a reflection of the government’s confidence in the company’s strategic role in the overall development of the power sector.

Ibha is the official mascot of FIFA U-17 Women’s World cup 2022

The official mascot of the U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 -' Ibha'- has been unveiled by FIFA. It marks that it's exactly one year to go until the tournament kicks off. The official mascot Ibha is an Asiatic lioness representing 'Nari Shakti' or women power. She aims to inspire women and girls across India and around the world to realize their potential.

Earth receives radio signals from outside Sole System

The Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) picked up signals from planet outside of Solar System. LOFAR is the world’s most powerful radio antenna located in the Netherlands. The team of astronomers has been exploring planets with the help of LOFAR and for the first time, they detected signals from 19 distant red dwarfs.

PM GatiShakti launched

PM Modi has launched PM GatiShakti- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. The project is worth Rs. 100 lakh crores. It will address the past issues through institutionalizing the holistic planning for stakeholders for the major infrastructure projects.