Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 August 2020

India to have its own vaccine portal soon: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced that India will soon have its own dedicated vaccine portal. The portal is under development and will serve as a repository of data related to the vaccine development in the country. The portal will be launched by next week by the medical research body ICMR.

Delhi CM asks centre to reopen Delhi Metro in for trial basis in a phased manner

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has requested the centre to reopen the Delhi Metro on a trial basis in a phased manner after stating that the COVID-19 situation is under control in the state. The services of the Delhi Metro have been suspended since March 22, 2020.

Karnataka to build 4 transit homes for migrant workers

Karnataka government is planning to build transit homes for migrant workers in Bengaluru. The state government is planning to built four transit houses and each house will be built with a capacity to accommodate minimum 3,000 workers. These homes will provide better living conditions to the migrant workers in the state.

Finance Ministry exempts businesses with turnover of up to Rs 40 lakh from GST

The Union Finance Ministry has stated that from now onwards businesses with annual turnover of up to Rs 40 lakh will be exempted from the GST. Moreover, businesses with turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore can now choose for Composition Scheme by paying only 1% tax. Earlier, companies with turnover of Rs 20 lakh were exempted from the GST tax.

Assam launches longest ropeway over Brahmaputra River

Assam government has launched the longest river ropeway over Brahmaputra on August 24, 2020 that connects Guwahati to North Guwahati. The service of ropeway would become operational from August 2021.