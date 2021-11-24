Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 November 2021

The Government of India will introduce the ‘Cryptocurrency Bill, 2021’ to ban all the private cryptocurrencies in the country.

Created On: Nov 24, 2021 18:03 IST
Top 5 CA
Top 5 CA

ICICI launches online platform ‘Trade Emerge’

ICICI Bank has announced the launch of ‘Trade Emerge’. It is an online platform for exporters and importers across India. The platform will offer comprehensive digital banking and value-added services to the companies that are engaged in export and import in India. It will be a first-of-its-kind initiative.

Cryptocurrency Ban in India

The Government of India will introduce the ‘Cryptocurrency Bill, 2021’ to ban all the private cryptocurrencies in the country. The bill will be among the 26 new bills that will be introduced by the Indian Government for the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will start on November 29, 2021.

India releases 5 million barrels of crude oil

India has planned on releasing 5 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves. The decision has been taken in consultation with Japan, China, the US and South Korea to bring down the global crude oil prices. The United States has announced to release 50 million barrels of crude oil from its reserves.

Sweden gets first female Prime Minister

The Parliament of Sweden has elected the country’s first female Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. She is a Social Democratic leader and Finance Minister of Sweden. She will succeed former Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and will formally take over functions as Prime Minister on November 26, 2021.

Defence Ministry clears deal to manufacture 7.5 lakh AK-203 Assault rifles

The Defence Ministry of India has given its approval to Rs. 5,000 crore deal with Russia for manufacturing 7.5 lakh AK-203 Assault rifles in Amethi, UP. The approval has come ahead of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin’s visit to India. The mega-deal has been cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all