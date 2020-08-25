Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 August 2020

Scientists detect Hong Kong man with Coronavirus infection for second time

University of Hong Kong scientists have detected the first-ever evidence of Coronavirus re-infection in a Hong Kong man. The 33-year old man has been reinfected with the COVID-19 four months after being infected first. The Coronavirus strains were different both the times, as per the genetic tests conducted on him.

India, Uzbekistan hold 1st meeting of National Coordination Committee

India and Uzbekistan on August 24, 2020 conducted the first-ever meeting of National Coordination Committee. The committee was constituted with an aim to monitor implementation of projects that have been mutually agreed between India and Uzbekistan. The committee was set up under the directions given by PM Narendra Modi and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

COVAX Initiative: WHO includes 9 COVID-19 vaccine candidates

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced recently that it has added none Coronavirus Vaccines under the COVAX facility, a joint initiative between the WHO and GAVI alliance. The WHO is reviewing nine more COVID-19 vaccine candidates to add them on the COVAX global vaccines facility.

Unlock 4: Centre may reopen metro, local trains; allow single screen theatres, auditoriums

The Government may soon announce Unlock 4.0 Guidelines. In the next phase of relaxations in areas inside and outside containment zones, the government might allow the reopening of Metro and local trains and permit functioning of single screen theatres and auditoriums.

Bangladesh to relocate Rohingyas to Bhashan Char island after Monsoon

Bangladesh government has announced to relocate Rohingyas to the newly constructed Bhashan Char island after monsoon season. The move will ensure better living conditions for the refugee community from Myanmar.