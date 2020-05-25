Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 May 2020

UN praises Manipur's Initiative

UN Envoy on Youth Jayathma Wickramanayake lauded the ‘Khudol’ initiative of Manipur and mentioned it in the Top 10 Global Initiatives. The initiative has been acclaimed for its inclusive battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative was started by Ya All NGO through crowdfunding and has been accommodative for transgender community

Indian-origin Siddhartha Mukherjee appointed to Commission on Economic Recovery of New York

Indian-American physician Siddhartha Mukherjee has been appointed as the Member of Commission on Economic Recovery of New York. The commission focuses on jumpstarting the economy of the state that has been hit by COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, Indian-origin Satish Tripathi has been appointed as the Member of the commission.

International Biodiversity Day: Minister Prakash Javadekar launches major initiatives

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar has launched major initiatives aimed at conservation of Biodiversity. The initiatives were launched to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity. The initiative was launched virtually.

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr dies at 96

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr. passed away on May 25, 2020 at the age of 96. The three-time Olympic-medal winner was battling multiple health issues. He is survived by three sons Karanbir, Kanwalbir, and Gurbir and a daughter Sushbir. He was conferred with one of India's prestigious awards, Padma Shri in 1957.

Four Indian cosmonauts resume their training for Gaganyaan Mission in Russia

The four cosmonauts have resumed their training under India's Gaganyaan mission in Russia. Their training was put on hold after the COVID-19 lockdown. Gaganyaan is the first manned space mission of India. These cosmonauts are being trained by the Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Centre (GCTC).