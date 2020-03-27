Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 March 2020

4 Asteroids hurtling towards Earth: NASA

As per the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) of NASA, four asteroids are heading towards the Earth. These asteroids are 2020 FP, 2012 XA133, 2020 FV4 and 2020 FV3. Among these four asteroids, one is 1,280-foot wide is expected to be bigger than Paris’s Eiffel Tower. This asteroid has the capability to destroy an entire city.

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate & CRR Cut, Banks & NBFCs to offer 3 month loan moratorium

The Reserve Bank of India on March 27, 2020 released its 7th Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement 2019-20 amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The policy statement cuts the Repo Rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent from 5.15 percent. The Cash Reserve Ratio has been reduced by 100 points to 3 percent. These measures have been taken to contain the economic impact of Coronavirus on India.

Government limits sale & distribution of Hydroxychloroquine

The Indian Government has restricted the sale, distribution and export of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine. The sale of any medicine containing Hydroxychloroquine will be in line with the rules specified under Schedule H1 of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 for the sale of drugs. The Hydroxychloroquine is short in supply as of now and can be used to treat the crucial emergency cases arising due to Coronavirus pandemic.

UK PM Boris Johnson infected with COVID-19

UK PM Boris Johnson has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The Prime Minister made the announcement himself through his official Twitter handle. PM Johnson displays mild symptoms as of now such as temperature and persistent cough . His tests were carried out by the staff of UK's National Health Service.

G20 virtual summit 2020 held; Leaders pledge USD 5 trillion to reduce COVID-19 impact

The Extraordinary Virtual G20 Leaders Summit took place on March 26, 2020, wherein all the leaders pledged to infuse USD 5 trillion to meet the impact of novel Coronavirus in the global economy. The summit was held through video conferencing.