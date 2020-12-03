Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 December 2020

MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 98

Spice brand MDH owner, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on December 3, 2020 at the age of 98 after battling cardiac arrest. Fondly called as ‘Mahashayji’ or ‘dadaji’, the pice king started from his own shop in Karol Bagh, Delhi and went on to build MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) as one of the leading spices manufacturers of the nation.

Andhra Pradesh passes bill to ban online gaming

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed the AP Gaming (Amendment) Bill 2020 on December 1, 2020 to ban online gaming in the state. The government amended AP Gaming Act, 1974 to bring online gaming under its purview. The move came following a series of cases of youngsters committing suicide in the state after being pushed into debt due to online gaming.

West Bengal launches 'Duare Sarkar' Programme

West Bengal government on December 1, 2020 launched the "Duare Sarkar", a massive outreach programme for doorstep delivery of government schemes. The programmer has been launched with an aim to make the state government schemes more accessible to the general public. The name of the programme "Duare Sarkar" literally means government at doorstep.

India holds 7th Joint Commission Meeting with Suriname

India and Suriname jointly held the 7th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting on December 2, 2020. The information was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs. During the meeting, both the countries reviewed bilateral ties and held discussions on deepening the political dialogue and regional cooperation.

Install CCTVs at all police stations & offices of CBI, ED, NCB & NIA: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court recently directed the central and state governments to install CCTV cameras at all the police stations and at the offices of CBI, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Department of Revenue Intelligence. The CCTVs should have night vision facility.