Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 September 2020

Jal Shakti Ministry launches Water Heroes Contest 2.0

Union Jal Shakti Ministry launched the ‘Water Heroes – Share Your Stories’ Contest to spread awareness on water conservation and management. The Water Heroes Contest 2.0 will be conducted from September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021. Under this contest, the Ministry will consider up to 10 entries for awards every month.

India ranked at 48th spot on 2020 Global Innovation Index

The World Intellectual Property (WIPO) along with Cornell University and INSEAD business school released the Global Innovation Index 2020 released on September 2, 2020. This year, India moved four positions up on the index at 48th position and has also become 3rd most innovative lower-middle-income economy of the world.

Chinese Navy becomes largest navy of the world

Chinese Navy has become the world's largest navy. The country looks forward to set up its new PLA bases in the Indo-Pacific region. This announcement was made by Pentagon in its report to the US Congress. The Pentagon also reported that China is planning to establish PLA facilities in over 12 countries.

Appointments Committee approves restructuring of Railway Board

Appointments Committee of Cabinet has given its approval for restructuring of the Railway Board. Under the restructuring plan, the Railway Board Chairman, Vinod Kumar Yadav will be appointed as the CEO of the board. The Board has been downsized to 5 members from 8 members earlier.

Twitter account of PM Modi's official website hacked

The Twitter account of PM Narendra Modi's official website was hacked on September 3, 2020. The hacker has been identified as John Wick. Upon hacking the account, the hacker tweeted posts inviting donations in cryptocurrency to battle COVID-19 crisis in India.