Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 December 2019

Chief of Defence Staff: Gen Bipin Rawat to be India’s first Chief of Defence Staff

General Bipin Rawat will be India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He will serve as the principal military advisor to the defence minister as the head of the new Department of Military Affairs to ensure jointness and synergy between the three defence services of India.

President confers Dada Saheb Phalke Award to Amitabh Bachchan: Top tweets

Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with India’s highest film award, Dada Saheb Phalke Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 29, 2019. The legendary actor had missed out on the 66th National Film Awards ceremony due to health issues. The actor was conferred the award amidst an audience that comprised his family and the National Film Awards 2018 winners and jury members.

SDGs Index 2019-20: Kerala tops the list while Bihar is worst performer

Kerala has topped the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index among the states, while Chandigarh topped the Union Territories list. The states that showed maximum improvement according to NITI Aayog’s 2019 SDGs index include Odisha, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh. The Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh were ranked at the bottom of the index.

Pan-Aadhaar linking final deadline is December 31: Know how to link PAN card with Aadhaar card online?

The final deadline for linking the pan card with the aadhaar card is December 31. Those who haven’t yet linked their pan with aadhaar can check how to link the two cards online and through SMS here. Those who are unsure whether they have linked their pan with Aadhaar can also confirm the same by following a few simple steps.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren withdraws all pathalgadi cases on first day

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren withdrew all sedition cases filed against the pathalgadi supporters on his very first day in office. The Pathalgadi movement had begun as a separatist movement against the previous state government’s decision to amend land tenancy laws, which threatened to snatch away tribal land for developmental projects.