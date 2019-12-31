Top 5 Current Affairs: 31 December 2019

Reliance launches online grocery platform JioMart

Reliance has launched JioMart, its maiden e-commerce grocery venture to compete against other online giants such as Amazon and Flipkart. JioMart will offer over 50,000 grocery products with free doorstep delivery and no minimum order value. The launch of JioMart will connect over 3 crore offline retailers with households across the country.

General Manoj Naravane appointed as new Army chief

General Manoj Mukund Naravane has been appointed as the new Indian Army Chief. He will be succeeding General Bipin Rawat, who has been appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff of India. General Naravane has the experience of working in an active anti-terrorism environment for over 37 years.

Ajit Pawar takes oath as deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as cabinet minister

Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the new deputy CM of Maharashtra on December 30. The ceremony also saw the oath-taking by 35 cabinet ministers including Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray. Overall 9 Shiv Sena MLAs, 14 NCP MLAs and 10 Congress MLAs took oath in the presence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar.

India Forest Report 2019: Green cover in India increased by 5,188 square kms

The India State of Forest Report 2019 has ranked Karnataka (1025 km), Andhra Pradesh (990 km) and Kerala (823 km) as the top three states with maximum forest cover in India. The report showed a marginal increase in the forest area in states such as Delhi, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Pan-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to March 2020

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has yet again extended the deadline to link PAN card with the Aadhaar till March 2020. The earlier deadline was December 31 and before that, September 30. You can check whether you have linked your PAN with Aadhaar by following some simple steps.