Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 September 2020

India to soon host Quad meet, 2+2 dialogue

India will soon host the Quad meet with quadrilateral security dialogue grouping and the 2+2 dialogue with the United States. The Quad is a grouping of 4 democracies including India, Japan, Australia and the United States. The details of the meet and dialogue are currently being worked out.

Government stops printing of calendars, diaries and greeting cards

Government has on September 2, 2020 directed all the ministries and departments to stop printing of diaries, calendars and greeting cards or other such material in physical forms. The move is aimed at encouraging digital India initiative.

Russia pledges for no arms supply to Pakistan

Russia has pledged to follow ‘no arms supply to Pakistan’ policy on a request from India. The development came during the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Russia. During the visit, both the countries also agreed to augment their engagement in defence sector.

J&K Government constitutes Biodiversity Council

Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a 10-member Biodiversity Council with an aim to maintain a Peoples Biodiversity Register (PBR). The Register will be maintained with the help of local governance bodies. The council will operate in consultation with the National Biodiversity Authority.

Assam Assembly clears bill to preserve heritage sites

The Assam Assembly has passed the bill for protection of heritage sites of the state. The bill named "Assam Heritage (Tangible) Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Maintenance Bill, 2020" also aims to restore the heritage of state.