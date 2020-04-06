Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 April 2020

Tiger at New York’s Zoo catches Coronavirus

The first case of human-to-animal transmission of Coronavirus was reported recently in the United States. A tiger of New York's Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting the virus from his caretaker. With his, all Indian Zoos have been asked to stay on high alert and monitor animals through the CCTV.

Malayam Music Composer MK Arjunan dies

Renowned Malayalam music composer MK Arjunan died on April 6, 2020 in Palluruthy, Kochi at the age of 84. Popularly known as Arjunan Master, he composed over 700 songs in his 10-year long career. He was bestowed with the Kerala State Award for composing Jayaraj’s ‘Bhayanakam’. He made a debut in Malayalam cinema in 1968.

Chernobyl Forest Fire: Radiation increases by 16 times

The Ukrainian Government recently reported that the there has been a spike in nuclear radiations by around 16 times following the forest fires in the restricted zone near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The Chernobyl Plant witnessed the world’s worst nuclear accident in April 1986. Even after 34 years of the disaster, the radiation levels have not normalised in the restricted zone.

Aadhaar Card to be accepted as birth proof to change birth date

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on April 5, 2020 announced that it will now accept the Aadhaar Card as a birth proof to change the birth date online. The announcement regarding this was made by Union Labour Ministry. Now, all the PF account members will be able to rectify their birth date in the records of EPFO by using Aadhaar card.

ICMR approves TB machines for COVID-19 tests

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 4, 2020 approved the use of Tuberculosis (TB) diagnostic machines for conducting the COVID-19 tests. These machines were used to diagnose the drug-resistant TB. The machine conducts the test through throat and nasal swab samples and gives the result between half an hour to one hour.