Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 April 2020

NASA to land human on moon by 2024

US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently announced to land human on moon by the year 2024 under its ambitious ‘Artemis Program’. The NASA has been constantly working on this program to build a Artemis Base Camp.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to ICU

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was recently shifted to the Intensive Care Unit in a London hospital after his Coronavirus symptoms worsened. The Prime Minister was admitted to St. Thomas Hospital on April 5 and tested positive for the virus on March 27, 2020.

Great Barrier Reef of Australia suffers worst coral bleaching

Recently, Professor Terry Hughes of the James Cook University stated that the Great Barrier Reef of Australia displayed the worst-ever coral bleaching because of the rising temperature in the ocean. The increase in ocean temperature has resulted in the 3rd mass bleaching of 2300 km long reef system in a period of 5 years. The bleaching of the reef was first observed in 1998.

Delhi Government’s 5 point plan to contain spread of COVID-19

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government on April 7, 2020 launched a 5 point action plan to contain the spread of COVID-19. The plan includes 5T strategy - Tracing, Testing, Treatment, Teamwork and Tracking & Monitoring. The Plan was announced by the Chief Minister Kejriwal through live television address.

US announces $2.9 million package for India

The United States recently announced a donation package of USD 2.9 million for India in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The announcement regarding the donation was made by US Agency for International Development. The aid is a part of the American Global Response Package, wherein the US is providing financial assistance of USD 174 million to over 60 countries.