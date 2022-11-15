Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 15 November 2022 - National Sports Awards 2022, G20, IFFI

The world’s population has reached 8 billion on November 15, 2022. The latest projections by the global body suggested that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.4 billion in 2100. The annual World Population Prospect Report also notes that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen to less than one percent in 2020.

An Indian-origin Sikh Volunteer Amar Singh has been honored along with three others with the prestigious 2023 New South Wales Australian of the Year Award. Amar Singh has been honored for supporting the community during floods, bushfires, drought, and the pandemic. The National Award of the country honors the achievements of the community members, while also emphasizing the significance of service to the nation of Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bali on November 14, 2022, to attend the G20 Summit 2022 hosted by Indonesia. While addressing the G20 working session on Food and Security, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s long-standing position in the favour of dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine and said that a way has to be found to return to the path of the ceasefire.

Carlos Saura, Award-winning Spanish Film Director will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India which starts from November 20 to 28, 2022 in Panaji, Goa. The International Film Festival of India this year will see 280 films from 79 countries, including 20 non-feature films and 25 feature films screened over the 8-day period. ‘Alma and Oskar’.

The Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry announced the National Sports Awards 2022. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award has been awarded to the Table Tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal. On the other hand, Arjuna Awards will be given to 25 players including Nikhat Zareen, Seema Punia, Lakshya Sen, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Devi, and Omprakash Mitharval, among others.