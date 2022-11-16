Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 16 November 2022 - NASA, Venki Ramakrishnan, Athletes Commission

Madhya Pradesh has implemented the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act in the state. Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act has been implemented by Madhya Pradesh Government to preserve the tribal population from exploitation with the active involvement of the Gram Sabhas.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon in a spectacular blaze of light and sound. The step marks the start of the US Space Agency’s new flagship program, Artemis. The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) blasted off from the storied Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1.47 am (0647 GMT).

Indian-born Nobel laureate Professor Venki Ramakrishnan has been awarded the prestigious Order of Merit by Britain’s King Charles III. The honor recognizes Ramakrishnan’s distinguished service to science. The UK-based molecular biologist is among the six appointments made to the historic order by the late Queen Elizabeth II before her death in September 2022 and the first to be appointed by King Charles III.

Olympic Medalist Mary Kom was unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), while the Table Tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal was elected as the Vice-Chairperson of the body. It was also announced earlier that Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, and Commonwealth Games Medalist Achanta Sharath Kamal were among the 10 eminent sportspersons who will be constituting the new ‘Athletes Commission’ of the Indian Olympic Association’.

India has climbed two spots to rank 8th out of 63 in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2023. The improvement in rank is the result of India’s low emissions and the increasing use of renewable energy. The Climate Change Performance Index report was published by three environmental non-governmental organizations that track the climate performance of the European Union and 59 countries.