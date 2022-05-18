Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 18 May 2022

The Supreme Court of India has ordered release of AG Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case. Perarivalan will finally walk free after 31 years of imprisonment, a term equivalent to two life sentences in prison. He was arrested on June 11, 1991 when he was 19 years old after being accused of buying two 9-volt 'Golden Power' battery cells for the LTTE mastermind Sivarasan, who was behind the assassination.

A local court in Mathura will hear a plea seeking the videography of Shahi Idgah Mosque that lies adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi. The decision comes amid the videography survey of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, which allegedly revealed a shivling in the water reservoir. The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court had earlier on May 12 directed that all the cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute must be disposed of within four months.

The Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary in Rajasthan was notified as India's 52nd tiger reserve on May 16, 2022. It has become the fourth tiger reserve in Rajasthan after Ranthambore, Sariska and Mukundra. The Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary includes the tiger habitat between Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the northeast and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on the southern side.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert for May 18 for Assam, predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rain. Extremely heavy rain has led to flash floods in Assam that have affected all the roads and railway links leading to Haflong since May 15. The Air Force, Army and Police are engaged in rescuing and evacuating people from the affected areas.

The International Museum Day is commemorated every year on May 18 to celebrate museums that are an important repository of information relating to science, history, and culture. International Council of Museums (ICOM) stated that museums have the power to transform the world around us. The day aims to raise awareness about the values of museums as the means of important cultural exchange, development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people.