Uday Shankar named FICCI President for 2020-21

Uday Shankar has been named as the President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for the year 2020-21. He will be succeeding the incumbent President Sangita Reddy.

Shankar will take over the post during FICCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on December 11th, 12th and 14th. He will become the first-ever media executive in India to lead FICCI, which is India's oldest national industry chamber. He also serves as the Vice President of FICCI.

Uday Shankar is currently serving as Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific President and Chairman of Star India and Walt Disney Company India. However, he will be stepping down the position with effect from December 31, 2020.

Uday Shankar

•Uday Shankar started his career as a political correspondent with a leading media organisation -TOI at Patna.

•After a brief stint with the media group, he returned to Delhi and worked as the Editor of an environmental magazine Down to Earth.

•Shankar began his career in the TV industry as a news producer at ZEE TV, after which he moved to other channels including Home TV, Sahara Samay and Aaj Tak.

•He later was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer at Star News and then he was appointed as the Chairman and CEO of Star India to oversee its entire broadcasting operations.

•He was appointed as the President of 21st Century Fox for Asia in December 2017.

•He was named as the President of Disney India in December 2018 after the acquisition of 21st Century Fox closed. He also lead Disney's Asian Pacific region.

•In April 2019, Shankar announced restructuring of the complete entity of Star India and Disney.

•He, however, announced that he was stepping down from his role as President of Disney Company Asia Pacific and Chairman of Star and Disney India on October 8, 2020. His transitioning will be complete only by December 31, 2020.

•He has earlier served as the President of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF). He has also served as the Chairman of FICCI's Media and Entertainment Committee.

Significance

Uday Shankar currently leads Disney's direct-to-consumer business in over 30 countries. FICCI said in a statement that Shankar is to be credited for the creation of some of the most path-breaking entertainment shows and also for bringing world-class sports broadcasting to India.

He has also played a key role in envisioning the digital transformation of Star by creating Hotstar, a video-on-demand streaming service app that has now expanded globally as Disney+ Hotstar.