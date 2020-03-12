Wasim Jaffer announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Wasim Jaffer in News: The legendary batsman of the Indian team, Wasim Jaffer, announced his retirement from all formats of cricket recently. Wasim Jaffer has scored about 20,000 runs in first-class cricket. He is also the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy matches. He is known as the Sachin Tendulkar of domestic cricket.

Wasim Jaffer has made several records through his bat in domestic cricket. Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer said that "My father wanted me to represent the team of the country and I feel proud that I have fulfilled his dream." Wasim Jaffer, 42-year-old, played his last Test match for India in April 2008 against South Africa in Kanpur.

About Wasim Jaffer

• Wasim Jaffer held the record for the most matches played as well as the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy.

• Wasim Jaffer made his debut in first-class cricket in the year 1996-97 and since then he has consistently scored in domestic cricket and has emerged as a legend.

• He played his first Test match for the Indian team on February 24, 2000. He has represented the Indian team in a total of 31 Tests till 2008, scoring 1944 runs at an average of 34.10, including 5 centuries and 11 half-centuries.

• Jaffer also had the opportunity to represent the Indian team in 2 ODIs, but he was dismissed without a good score.

Wasim Jaffer in domestic cricket

He is known as the Sachin Tendulkar of domestic cricket. Wasim Jaffer has played first-class cricket for nearly 24 years from 1996 to 2020. Wasim Jaffer also took part in several matches in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season. Wasim has played 260 first-class matches, scoring 19410 runs at an average of 50.67. Wasim Jaffer has scored 57 centuries and 91 fifties in first-class cricket. His best score in first-class cricket is 314 (not out) and his highest score in Test cricket was 212 runs.