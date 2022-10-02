Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 26 Sep to 2 Oct 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams including topics such as the JALDOOT App, Swachh Toycathon, and Chief of Defence Staff among others.

1. Who has become the first female Prime Minister of Italy?

a) Giorgia Meloni

b) Mara Carfagna

c) Daniela Santanche

d) Mariastella Gelmini

2. JALDOOT App has been developed by which Ministry?

a) Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs

b) Ministry of Food Processing Industries

c) Ministry of Rural Development

d) Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

3. Which State has published India’s first tribal community-based encyclopedia?

a) Jharkhand

b) Odisha

c) Chhattisgarh

d) Meghalaya

4. Swachh Toycathon has been launched by which Central Ministry?

a) Ministry of Culture

b) Ministry of Rural Development

c) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

d) Ministry of Education

5. FIFA has released a three-episode series on the life and career of which Indian football player?

a) I.M. Vijayan

b) Pronay Halder

c) Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

d) Sunil Chhetri

6. Who has been appointed as India’s second Chief of Defence Staff?

a) Manoj Mukund Naravane

b) Anil Chauhan

c) Hari Kumar

d) Vivek Ram Chaudhari

7. Who has been appointed as the new Attorney General of India?

a) Mukul Rohtagi

b) Uday Umesh Lalit

c) R. Venkataramani

d) Dipankar Dutta

8. Which state in India has announced to develop the world’s largest jungle safari park?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Himachal Pradesh

d) Rajasthan

d) Haryana

9. Which legendary actress has been bestowed with the 52nd Dadasaheb Phalke Award?

a) Sharmila Tagore

b) Asha Parekh

c) Hema Malini

d) Poonam Dhillon

10. Who has become the first European woman to command International Space Station?

a) Anna Kikina

b) Johanna Maislinger

c) Samantha Cristoforetti

d) Yelena Serova

Answer

1. (a) Giorgia Meloni

The leader of the Brothers of Italy Party, Giorgia Meloni won the elections in Italy. By doing so, she has become the first female Prime Minister of Italy, and that too of a right-wing government. Meloni was also the youngest cabinet minister in Italy’s history.

2. (c) Ministry of Rural Development

The Ministry of Rural Development has developed the JALDOOT App to capture the water level of the selected wells in a village across the country. The app will enable the Gram Rojgar Sahayak to measure the water level of the selected wells twice a year (pre-monsoon and post-monsoon).

3. (b) Odisha

Odisha became the first state in India to publish an encyclopedia based on tribal communities. The “Encyclopedia of Tribes in Odisha” was unveiled by state chief minister Navin Patnaik. Tribes constitute 22.85% of the population in Odisha. A total number of 62 tribal communities live in the state.

4. (c) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry launched Swachh Toycathon. It is a unique competition that involves making toys from waste. The competition will be hosted on MyGov’s Innovative India portal. The competition focuses to bring forth innovation in toy designs using dry waste.

5. (d) Sunil Chhetri

FIFA, the Football Governing Body, has released a three-episode series on the life and career of the Indian Football Team Captain Sunil Chhetri in recognition of his achievements and goal-scoring exploits. He is also third on the list of active footballers with the most international goals with 84 strikes to his name.

6. (b) Anil Chauhan

The Government of India has appointed Lt. General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as India’s second Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The appointment was made nine months after the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash. He was India’s first CDS. Lt. Gen Anil Chauhan retired ad Eastern Command Chief in May 2021 and was serving as the military advisor to the National Security Council.

7. (c) R. Venkataramani

The Government of India has appointed Senior Advocate R. Venkataramani as the new Attorney General of India for a period of 3 years. R. Venkataramani will succeed K.K. Venugopal whose term ends on September 30, 2022. The latest appointment has come just days after senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi declined the government’s offer to become the next Attorney General.

8. (d) Haryana

Haryana Government has announced that it will develop the world’s largest jungle safari park in the Aravalli Range. The 10,000-acre safari park will cover Gurugram and Nuh districts. Currently, Sharjah is home to the largest curated safari park outside Africa. The scheme will not only boost tourism but will also provide employment opportunities to the locals.

9. (b) Asha Parekh

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting announced that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 will be accorded to the legendary actress Asha Parekh. She is a renowned film actress, director, and producer as well as an accomplished Indian Classical dancer. Asha Parekh has acted in films such as Teesri Manzil, Kati Patang, and Love in Tokyo, among others.

10. (c) Samantha Cristoforetti

Samantha Cristoforetti from Italy became the first European woman to take over the command of the International Space Station during a ceremony broadcast live from space. Cristoforetti also holds the record for the longest stay in space after spending 199 days in orbit in 2014 and 2015.