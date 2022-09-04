Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 29 Aug to 4 Sep 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams including topics such as India’s first earthquake memorial, India’s first cervical cancer vaccine, and the world’s largest carbon Fibre Plant among others.

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first earthquake memorial in which state?

a) Himachal Pradesh

b) Gujarat

c) Uttarakhand

c) Madhya Pradesh

2. Who has become the 49th Chief Justice of India?

a) Vineet Saran

b) Shripathi Ravindra Bhat

c) Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud

d) Uday Umesh Lalit

3. Which telecom company has announced the rollout of 5G Services by Diwali in October 2022?

a) Vodafone Group

b) Reliance Jio

c) Bharti Airtel

d) Adani Data Networks

4. Who has become the first Indian Cricketer to play 100 matches in all the formats?

a) Virat Kohli

b) Rohit Sharma

c) Hardik Pandya

d) KL Rahul

5. As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report, which city has been announced as the safest city in India in 2021?

a) Mumbai

b) Kolkata

c) Bangalore

d) Pune

6. Mikhail Gorbachev, who passed away at 91, belonged to which country?

a) Germany

b) Russia

c) Ukraine

d) Poland

7. Which pharmaceutical company will launch India’s first cervical cancer vaccine?

a) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

b) Zydus Lifesciences

c) Serum Institute of India

d) Glenmark Pharma Ltd

8. Which state has launched the ‘Rural Backyard Piggery Scheme’ for the welfare of the farmers?

a) Meghalaya

b) Arunachal Pradesh

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Maharashtra

9. Which Indian company has announced to build India’s first and world’s largest carbon Fibre Plant in Gujarat?

a) Reliance Industries

b) TATA Group

c) Adani Group

d) Birla Group

10. Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan has been appointed as the CEO of which American multinational company?

a) Facebook

b) Starbucks

c) Amazon

d) Apple

Answers

1.(b) Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Smriti Van Memorial in Gujarat. It is India’s first earthquake memorial. It celebrates the courage shown by the people during the devastating 2001 earthquake in the Kutch region of Gujarat which took the lives of 13,000 people.

2.(d) Uday Umesh Lalit

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in as the Chief Justice of India on August 27, 2022. President of India Draupadi Murmu administered him the oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Justice UU Lalit has succeeded Justice NV Ramana, who retired on August 26, 2022.

3.(b) Reliance Jio

India’s largest telecom company Reliance Jio announced on August 29, 2022, the launch of its 5G Services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai by Diwali in October 2022. The announcement has been made with an aim to expand and cover the entire country by December 2023.

4.(a) Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has become the first Indian Cricketer and just the second player overall in international cricket history to have played 100 matches in all three formats of the game. The former skipper has now 100 T20Is, 102 Tests, and 262 ODIs to his name. Virat Kohli made his international debut in August 2008.

5.(b) Kolkata

Kolkata has topped the list of cities with the least number of cognizable offenses per lakh of its population, making it the safest city in India in 2021, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau Report. The city scored 103.4 per 1 lakh people in terms of the number of cognizable offences, marching ahead of Pune which stood second.

6.(b) Russia

Mikhail Gorbachev was a Russian and Soviet politician who served as the last leader of the Soviet Union. He served as the President of the Soviet Union from 1990 until the country’s dissolution in 1991. While in power between 1985 and 1991, he helped bring US-Soviet relations out of a deep freeze and was the last surviving Cold War leader.

7.(c) Serum Institute of India

India’s first homegrown vaccine for cervical cancer will soon be launched in the country. The vaccine will be the light in the path of managing cervical cancer which is the fourth most common cancer in women. The Serum Institute of India and the Department of Biotechnology will launch India’s first indigenously developed vaccine against Cervical Cancer.

8.(a) Meghalaya

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma launched Rural Backyard Piggery Scheme and said that it aims to ensure that the farmers earn a sustainable livelihood through the different livestock farming activities. Through the Piggery scheme, the state envisions addressing the shortage of pork supply.

9.(a) Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in the 45th AGM announced the company’s plan to build India’s 1st and World’s Largest Carbon Fibre Plant at Hazira, Gujarat. The development of India’s First Carbon Plant from the Industry Giant comes as part of their vision for new materials. Carbon Fibre is a new-age material that has found multiple uses in industry and the automotive sector.

10.(c) Starbucks

Starbucks announced the appointment of Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan as the Chief Executive Officer of the company. Narasimhan is the new name who has joined the league of the global Indian CEO. Before Starbucks, Laxman Narasimhan was the Chief Executive Officer of Reckitt, a multinational consumer health, hygiene, and nutrition company.